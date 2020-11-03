 

Westpac 2020 Full Year Result

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 00:55  |  60   |   |   

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), (ASX:WBC):

FINANCIAL RESULTS SNAPSHOT1

COVID-19 DEFERRAL SUPPORT3

  • Statutory net profit $2,290m, down 66%
  • Cash earnings $2,608m, down 62%
  • Cash EPS 72.5c, down 63%
  • NIM 2.08%, down 4 bps
  • ROE 3.83%
  • CET1 capital ratio 11.13%
  • Excluding notable items2, cash earnings, $5,227m, down 34%
  • Excluding notable items2, ROE 7.69%
  • Fully franked final dividend, 31cps
  • $16.6bn in Australian home loans in deferral (41,000 mortgage accounts)
  • Reduced from $54.7bn provided (146,000 mortgage accounts)
  • $1.0bn4 in Australian small business loans in deferral (4,300 small business customers)
  • Reduced from $10.1bn provided (32,900 small business customers)

 

THE RESULT

Westpac Group CEO, Peter King, said: “2020 has been a particularly challenging year and our financial result is disappointing. Our earnings have been significantly impacted by higher impairment charges, increased notable items and the sharp decline in economic activity. At the same time, we have incurred higher expenses due to increased resourcing to handle unprecedented COVID-19 demands and fixing our compliance issues.

“We have, however, continued to maintain the strength of Westpac’s balance sheet. Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio is at 11.13%. Customer deposits were up 6% over the year, with the deposit to loan ratio now more than 80%.

“While stressed exposures as a percentage of total committed exposures are higher at 1.91%, up 71 basis points compared to 2019, prudence has been maintained with impairment provisions boosted by $2.2 billion to $6.2 billion.

“Excluding notable items, expenses were up 6% this year. This reflected our focus on fixing risk and compliance issues and responding to COVID-19, which involved higher call and processing centre volumes, returning activities to Australia and increased employee and customer safety measures. The increase in expenses was partly offset by productivity savings of more than $400 million.”

1 Full Year 2020 compared to Full Year 2019. Reported on a cash earnings basis unless otherwise stated. For a reconciliation of cash earnings to reported results, refer to Section 5, Note 8 of Westpac Group 2020 Full Year Results Announcement. For an explanation of cash earnings, refer to Section 1.3.3.

Seite 1 von 5
Westpac Banking Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness ...
Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results