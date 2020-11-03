Altera Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited 2020 2020 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Revenues 286,590 304,464 299,447 Net loss (5,955 ) (8.246 ) (24,439 ) Limited partners' interest in net loss per common unit - basic (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.08 ) NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE: Adjusted EBITDA (1) 140,109 153,473 162,216





(1) Please refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" for the definition of this term and for a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure as used in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

The Partnership generated a net loss of $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $24 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The results for the recent quarter benefited mainly from a $22 million increase in unrealized fair value on derivative instruments, $6 million lower depreciation due to vessels impaired and sold in prior quarters, a $5 million decrease in net interest expense partly offset by a decrease in revenues of $13 million mainly in the shuttle tanker segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $140 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $162 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The decrease of $22 million is mainly due to the Voyageur FPSO completing operations in June 2020, lower uptime on the Petrojarl I FPSO and lower activity in the shuttle tanker segment.

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

The Partnership generated a net loss of $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $8 million in the prior quarter. The results were impacted by a $15 million gain in fair value of derivatives and $4 million lower impairment charges. These positive effects were partly offset by an $18 million decrease in revenues, mainly in the shuttle tanker segment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $140 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $153 million in the prior quarter. The decrease of $13 million is mainly due to the Voyageur FPSO completing operations in June 2020, lower uptime on the Petrojarl I FPSO, and lower activity in the shuttle tanker segment also reflecting seasonal maintenance. These negative effects were partly offset by higher utilization in the towage fleet and an absence of certain second quarter 2020 Dampier Spirit FSO non-cash and non-recurring negative revenue items.

Please refer to the report on Form 6-K relating to the third quarter of 2020 for additional information on variances by segment and for reconciliations between IFRS net loss and Adjusted EBITDA.

Summary of Recent Events

Contracts

Premier Oil CoA contract

In July 2020, Premier Oil Plc exercised the first of three options to extend the contract of affreightment on the UK Solan field by 12 months.

ALP Towage contract

In August 2020, the Partnership entered into a contract with SBM Offshore N.V to tow the Liza Unity FPSO from the yard in Singapore to the Liza field in Guyana. This project will require up to four towage vessels and is expected to take place during the second and third quarters of 2021.

Dana Petroleum CoA contract

In August 2020, the Partnership agreed with Dana Petroleum to extend the firm period of the current contract of affreightment on the Triton field by six months from September 2020.

Equinor Master agreement

In August 2020, the Partnership confirmed with Equinor that the Current Spirit shuttle tanker will operate as a third vessel under the existing master agreement. Operation is expected from the fourth quarter 2020.

Redelivery of in-chartered vessel

In August 2020, the Partnership agreed to redeliver the shuttle tanker Heather Knutsen to Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers Group three months earlier than scheduled. The vessel was redelivered on September 1, 2020.

Termination of the Dampier FSO contract

In September, the Dampier Spirit FSO ceased operations on the Stag field. The vessel is currently at anchorage in Australian waters prior to being towed to Turkey for responsible recycling.

ENI CoA contract

In September 2020, the Partnership was awarded a five-year contract of affreightment contract with ENI in the North Sea, replacing the current Esso contract of affreightment. The new contract is effective from November 2020 and will include additional volumes equivalent to one extra vessel being fully utilized to service this contract throughout the term.

Delivery of Shuttle Tanker Newbuildings

In July and August 2020, the Partnership took delivery of the third and fourth LNG-fueled Suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings, the Tide Spirit and the Current Spirit. The vessels are constructed based on the Partnership's E-shuttle design, which incorporates technologies intended to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, using LNG fuel and recovered volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as a secondary fuel, as well as battery packs for flexible power distribution and blackout prevention. The vessels have arrived in Norway for client testing.

The remaining two E-shuttle newbuildings are expected to be delivered between December 2020 and January 2021, while the East Coast of Canada newbuilding is expected to be delivered early-2022.

Sale of Vessel

In July 2020, the Partnership sold the Navion Bergen shuttle tanker for recycling in India in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention on the Responsible Recycling of Vessels as required by the Partnership’s responsible recycling policy.



IFRS Transition

The Partnership adopted IFRS effective September 30, 2020. Prior to the adoption of IFRS, the Partnership prepared its financial statements in accordance with USGAAP. The change to IFRS has been made to align the Partnership's financial reporting with its majority owner.



As a result, the 2019 and 2020 comparative financial information has been adjusted from amounts previously reported in the Partnership’s financial statements prepared in accordance with USGAAP. The Partnership’s transition date is January 1, 2019 (or the Transition Date) and a consolidated statement of financial position has been prepared as at that date and will be available in the Report on Form 6-K for the third quarter of 2020.

COVID-19

In the third quarter of 2020 the Partnership did not experience any material business interruptions or direct financial impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Partnership continues to focus on the safety of its operations and has introduced a number of proactive measures to protect the health and safety of its crews on its vessels as well as at onshore locations. A majority of the Partnership’s revenues are secured under medium term contracts that should not be materially affected by the short-term volatility in oil prices. The Partnership is continuing to closely monitor counterparty risk associated with its vessels under contract and will work to mitigate any potential impact on the business.

Securities Repurchase Program

In September 2020, the Partnership announced a program to repurchase the Partnership’s outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and Series A, B and E Preferred Units through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions and/or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements.

The timing, volume, and nature of any repurchases will be determined by management, in consultation with the Board, based on evaluation of the capital needs of the business, trading prices, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. The Partnership currently expects to fund the repurchase program from cash on hand and/or drawings under its revolving credit facility with Brookfield Business Partners LP and its affiliates (collectively, Brookfield), which Brookfield has agreed to increase in an amount equivalent to the total amount invested by the Partnership in the aforementioned repurchase program.



Disputes

In May 2020, the Partnership was informed that the customer is claiming that the Bossa Nova shuttle tanker was off-hire, due to certain specification issues, from the end of March 2020 until the vessel was back on rate starting in early July 2020. Contractual discussions relating to the disputed off-hire period of 100 days are ongoing.

In June and July 2020, the Partnership was informed that the customer is disputing certain invoiced amounts related to the day rates and demobilization costs applied for the decommissioning of the Voyageur FPSO. Contractual discussions in third quarter were not concluded and continue in the fourth quarter.

In July 2020, an English court ruled in the Partnership's favor in a contract dispute related to the Voyageur FPSO, and awarded to the Partnership its full claim of $12 million and contractual interest. In September 2020, the customer made an application to the Court of Appeal.

In September, the Partnership reached a settlement agreement with Damen Ship Repair Rotterdam B.V related to the refurbishment of the Petrojarl I FPSO. The agreement resolves all aspects of the arbitration dispute commenced in 2017.with no further payments due from either party for the respective claims made.

Relocation

In September 2020, the board of directors of the general partner, approved a relocation of the principal office and place of business of the Partnership and the general partner from its current location in Bermuda to the UK and more specifically to the Partnership’s current office in Aberdeen, residing at Altera House, Unit 3, Prospect Park, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, AB32 6FJ, UK. In connection with this the Partnership will be closing its office in Bermuda and also relocating the headquarters of a number of subsidiaries from Bermuda to the UK and others to Norway. In so doing the Partnership aims to reduce the complexity of its group structure and better allow for future strategic management of the Partnership by the general partner from the UK and the management of certain underlying assets from Norway. The Partnership considers both the UK and Norway as highly suitable jurisdictions given the group’s history of substantial operations in the North Sea, the nexus to European sources of investment and funding and the ease of doing business in well-established corporate and legal environments. The general partner and Partnership plan to complete the relocation to the UK in December 2020.

Amended partnership agreement

In October, the Partnership agreement was amended to update the accounting principles from USGAAP to IFRS.

Financings

In August 2020, the Partnership agreed to amend the existing credit agreement for an unsecured revolving credit facility provided by Brookfield to increase the available amount by $100 million to $225 million, including accumulated interest, and extend the maturity date to October 31, 2024.

In August 2020, the Partnership completed a $75 million tap issue in its senior unsecured green bonds due October 18, 2024 and increased the total outstanding amount to $200 million.

In September 2020, the Partnership repaid the remaining $12 million secured debt on the Dampier Spirit FSO.

In October 2020, the Partnership completed a $106 million upsizing of the existing financing for the shuttle tankers currently operating off the East Coast of Canada. The upsizing is to partly fund a newbuilding shuttle tanker currently under construction and built for operation off the East Coast of Canada. The $100 million bridge loan for the same newbuild has consequently been terminated.

Liquidity Update

As at September 30, the Partnership had total liquidity of $237 million, a decrease of $4 million compared with the prior quarter. The decrease in total liquidity was primarily due to the delivery of two shuttle newbuilds, planned capital expenditures, and increase in restricted cash balances. All of which was offset by debt drawdowns during the quarter.

The Partnership continues to progress strategic plans to enhance the overall liquidity of the business. The Partnership is focused on managing discretionary spending as well as limiting planned capital expenditures to the committed shuttle tanker newbuilding program and mandatory vessel dry-dockings.

Økokrim Investigation

In January 2020, Økokrim (the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime) and the local Stavanger police raided Teekay Shipping Norway AS' premises, based on a search warrant related to suspected violations of pollution and export laws in connection with the export of the Navion Britannia shuttle tanker from the Norwegian Continental Shelf in March 2018 and the sale of the vessel for recycling in Alang, India in June 2018. Having reviewed relevant materials together with its advisors, the Partnership continues to believe it acted in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations and denies the alleged violations. The Partnership is continuing to cooperate with authorities in respect of this matter.

Changes to Board of Directors and Committees

Effective September 23, 2020, Jim Reid retired from his position as member of the Altera GP's Corporate Governance Committee.



Operating Results

The commentary below compares certain results of the Partnership's operating segments (including the non-IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to the prior quarter and the same period of the prior year.

The following table presents the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA by segment

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited 2020 2020 2019 FPSO 58,244 75,183 75,090 Shuttle Tanker 61,166 70,985 67,397 FSO 20,667 16,169 23,703 UMS (1,827 ) (1,341 ) (1,574 ) Towage 1,184 (5,723 ) (1,158 ) Corporate/Eliminations 675 (1,800 ) (1,242 ) Partnership Adjusted EBITDA 140,109 153,473 162,216

Third Quarter 2020 Compared with Third Quarter 2019

The Partnership's FPSO segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, compared with $75 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease of $17 million is mainly due to the Voyageur FPSO completing its contract with Premier Oil from June 2020 and lower uptime on the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The Partnership's Shuttle Tanker segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $61 million, compared with $67 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease of $6 million is mainly due to lower North Sea CoA volumes, absence of contributions from vessels sold, fewer vessels operating on the Equinor master agreement, and E-Shuttle startup costs, partly offset by lower Time Charter in-hire expenses.

The Partnership's FSO segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, compared to $24 million in the same period in 2019. The decrease of $3 million is mainly due to the Dampier Spirit FSO and Apollo Spirit FSO contracts ending during the quarter and a change in amortization of contract revenue due to an extension of the Randgrid FSO contract.

The Partnership's UMS segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $(2) million, in line with the same quarter prior year.

The Partnership's Towage segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $1 million, compared with $(1) million in the same period in 2019. Results benefited from higher fleet utilization in the third quarter 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Compared with Second Quarter 2020

The Partnership's FPSO segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, compared with $75 million in the prior quarter. The decrease of $17 million is mainly due to the Voyageur FPSO completing its contract from June 2020 and lower uptime on the Petrojarl I FPSO.

The Partnership's Shuttle Tanker segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $61 million, compared with $71 million in the prior quarter. The decrease of $10 million is mainly due to lower conventional spot rates, lower CoA volumes, fewer vessels operating on the Equinor master agreement, and the Navion Anglia shuttle tanker completing its contract with Suncor in early-September 2020.

The Partnership's FSO segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, compared with $16 million in the prior quarter. Results increased over prior quarter by $5 million mainly due to the absence of the termination fee on the Dampier Spirit FSO recorded in the second quarter, partly offset by a change in amortization of contract revenue due to an extension of the Randgrid FSO contract.

The Partnership's UMS segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $(2) million, in line with the prior quarter.

The Partnership's Towage segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $1 million, compared with $(6) million in the prior quarter. Results benefited from higher fleet utilization resulting from increased market activity.

Altera Infrastructure’s Fleet

The following table summarizes Altera’s fleet as of September 30, 2020. In comparison to the previously-reported fleet table in the release for the second quarter of 2020, Altera's total fleet decreased by two units due to the sale of the Navion Bergen shuttle tanker, and the redelivery of the Heather Knutsen chartered-in vessel during the third quarter of 2020

Number of Vessels Owned

Vessels Chartered-in

Vessels Committed

Newbuildings Total FPSO Segment 7 (i) — — 7 Shuttle Tanker Segment 25 (ii) 1 3 (iii) 29 FSO Segment 5 — — 5 UMS Segment 1 — — 1 Towage Segment 10 — — 10 Total 48 1 3 52





(i) Includes two FPSO units, the Cidade de Itajai and Pioneiro de Libra, in which Altera’s ownership interest is 50 percent. (ii) Includes three shuttle tankers in which Altera’s ownership interest is 50 percent. (iii) Includes three DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings scheduled for delivery through early-2022, two of which will join Altera's contract of affreightment portfolio in the North Sea and one which will operate under Altera's existing contract off the East Coast of Canada.

Conference Call

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 09:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2020. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Altera's website at www.alterainfra.com (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

An accompanying Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.alterainfra.com in advance of the conference call start time.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others, the timing of vessel deliveries, the commencement of charter contracts and the employment of newbuilding vessels; and the Partnership's proposed actions to any disruptions from covid-19. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: delays in vessel deliveries or the commencement of charter contracts or changes in expected employment of newbuilding vessels; unanticipated market volatility (such as volatility resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak); and other factors discussed in the Partnership’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



About Altera Infrastructure L.P.

Altera Infrastructure L.P. is a leading global energy infrastructure services partnership primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in the offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Altera has consolidated assets of approximately $4.5 billion, comprised of 52 vessels, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including three newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Altera's preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ALIN PR A", "ALIN PR B" and "ALIN PR E", respectively.

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 286,590 299,447 903,453 940,796 Direct operating costs (164,425 ) (148,557 ) (483,896 ) (470,185 ) General and administrative expenses (3,035 ) (6,304 ) (20,143 ) (21,069 ) Depreciation and amortization (79,049 ) (84,639 ) (235,189 ) (273,973 ) Interest expense (48,036 ) (53,675 ) (142,212 ) (158,029 ) Interest income 190 1,776 900 4,099 Equity-accounted income (loss) 11,890 4,494 16,263 10,610 Impairment expense, net (4,720 ) (1,506 ) (184,997 ) (61,326 ) Gain (loss) on dispositions, net (19 ) — (1,969 ) 12,548 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 2,427 (20,510 ) (103,689 ) (107,084 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (2,958 ) (5,387 ) (7,347 ) (4,166 ) Other income (expenses), net (4,262 ) (3,262 ) (9,628 ) (10,427 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) recovery (5,407 ) (18,123 ) (268,454 ) (138,206 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (1,639 ) (1,143 ) (5,240 ) (4,239 ) Deferred 1,091 (5,173 ) 560 (7,524 ) Net income (loss) (5,955 ) (24,439 ) (273,134 ) (149,969 ) Attributable to: Limited partners - common units (14,129 ) (31,102 ) (288,221 ) (164,133 ) General partner (106 ) (237 ) (2,156 ) (1,257 ) Limited partners - preferred units 8,038 8,038 24,114 24,114 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 242 (1,138 ) (6,871 ) (8,693 ) (5,955 ) (24,439 ) (273,134 ) (149,969 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per limited partner common unit (0.03 ) (0.08 ) (0.70 ) (0.40 )

ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (5,955 ) (24,439 ) (273,134 ) (149,969 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: To interest expense: Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments (206 ) (192 ) (622 ) (489 ) To equity income: Realized gain on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments (251 ) (196 ) (765 ) (368 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (457 ) (388 ) (1,387 ) (857 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (6,412 ) (24,827 ) (274,521 ) (150,826 ) Attributable to: Limited partners - common units (14,583 ) (31,487 ) (289,597 ) (164,983 ) General partner (109 ) (240 ) (2,167 ) (1,264 ) Limited partners - preferred units 8,038 8,038 24,114 24,114 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 242 (1,138 ) (6,871 ) (8,693 ) (6,412 ) (24,827 ) (274,521 ) (150,826 )



ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at As at As at September 30, December 31, January 1, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 236,911 199,388 225,040 Financial assets 43,354 107,992 9,568 Accounts and other receivable, net 227,675 204,825 143,710 Vessels and equipment classified as held for sale 7,800 15,374 12,528 Due from related parties — — 58,885 Other assets 41,924 35,425 41,243 Total current assets 557,664 563,004 490,974 Non-current assets Financial assets 26,919 — 2,075 Accounts and other receivable, net 18,636 17,276 36,536 Vessels and equipment 3,181,956 3,025,716 3,548,501 Advances on newbuilding contracts 109,667 297,100 113,796 Equity-accounted investments 225,345 232,216 208,819 Deferred tax assets 4,671 7,000 9,168 Due from related parties — — 949 Other assets 222,182 218,813 185,191 Goodwill 127,113 127,113 127,113 Total non-current assets 3,916,489 3,925,234 4,232,148 Total assets 4,474,153 4,488,238 4,723,122 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and other 316,712 272,618 213,480 Other financial liabilities 204,641 21,697 23,290 Due to related parties 7 21,306 183,795 Borrowings 346,865 353,238 554,336 Total current liabilities 868,225 668,859 974,901 Non-current liabilities Accounts payable and other 155,568 222,659 264,732 Other financial liabilities 85,203 164,511 144,867 Borrowings 2,893,165 2,831,274 2,543,406 Due to related parties 144,236 — — Deferred tax liabilities 700 3,133 2,183 Total non-current liabilities 3,278,872 3,221,577 2,955,188 Total liabilities 4,147,097 3,890,436 3,930,089 EQUITY Limited partners - common units — 169,737 350,088 Limited partners - Class A common units (1,508 ) — — Limited partners - Class B common units (84,337 ) — — Limited partners - preferred units 384,274 384,274 384,274 General partner 7,431 9,587 10,971 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,023 4,410 7,361 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 18,173 29,794 40,339 Total equity 327,056 597,802 793,033 Total liabilities and equity 4,474,153 4,488,238 4,723,122



ALTERA INFRASTRUCTURE L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents provided by (used for) Operating Activities Net income (loss) (273,134 ) (149,969 ) Adjusted for the following items: Depreciation and amortization 235,189 273,973 Equity-accounted (income) loss, net of distributions received 8,919 2,718 Impairment expense, net 184,997 61,326 (Gain) loss on dispositions, net 1,969 (12,548 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 55,363 84,181 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (560 ) 7,524 Provisions and other items (3,503 ) (19,870 ) Other non-cash items 15,248 (22,195 ) Changes in non-cash working capital, net 82 46,850 Net operating cash flow 224,570 271,990 Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings 291,030 286,495 Repayments of borrowings and settlement of related derivative instruments (239,910 ) (321,381 ) Financing costs related to borrowings (6,162 ) (16,060 ) Proceeds from borrowings related to sale and leaseback of vessels 47,673 11,900 Financing costs related to borrowings from sale and leaseback of vessels (65 ) (1,082 ) Proceeds from borrowings from related parties 155,000 75,000 Prepayment of borrowings from related parties — (75,000 ) Lease liability repayments (17,115 ) (9,922 ) Capital provided by others who have interests in subsidiaries — 1,500 Distributions to limited partners and preferred unitholders (24,114 ) (24,114 ) Distributions to others who have interests in subsidiaries (4,750 ) (3,636 ) Net financing cash flow 201,587 (76,300 ) Investing Activities Additions Vessels and equipment (449,916 ) (166,399 ) Equity-accounted investments (2,812 ) (7,424 ) Dispositions Vessels and equipment 18,437 33,341 Restricted cash 39,227 (9,421 ) Acquisition of company (net of cash acquired of $6.4 million) 6,430 — Net investing cash flow (388,634 ) (149,903 ) Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period 37,523 45,787 Balance, beginning of the period 199,388 225,040 Balance, end of the period 236,911 270,827

Non-IFRS Measures

To supplement the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, we use Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measure, as a measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include impairment expenses, gain (loss) on dispositions, net, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, foreign currency exchange gain (loss) and certain other income or expenses. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes: realized gain or loss on interest rate swaps, as we, in assessing our performance, view these gains or losses as an element of interest expense; realized gain or loss on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments; and equity-accounted income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA also includes our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from our equity-accounted investments and excludes the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA. We do not have control over the operations of, nor do we have any legal claim to the revenues and expenses of our equity-accounted investments. Consequently, the cash flow generated by our equity-accounted investments may not be available for use by us in the period that such cash flows are generated.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, this measure does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are used by our management, and we believe that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of our financial reports in comparing our financial and operating performance across reporting periods and with other companies.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table includes reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for the periods presented in the Partnership's Consolidated Financial Summary.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 140,109 153,473 162,216 Depreciation and amortization (79,049 ) (77,606 ) (84,639 ) Interest expense (48,036 ) (45,907 ) (53,675 ) Interest income 190 43 1,776 Expenses and gains (losses) relating to equity-accounted investments (10,442 ) (14,586 ) (16,787 ) Impairment expense, net (4,720 ) (8,275 ) (1,506 ) Gain (loss) on dispositions, net (19 ) (1,388 ) — Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 1,752 (13,381 ) (19,268 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) (2,958 ) (950 ) (5,387 ) Other income (expenses), net (4,262 ) (4,138 ) (3,262 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 2,028 4,235 2,409 Income (loss) before income tax (expense) recovery (5,407 ) (8,480 ) (18,123 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (1,639 ) (1,465 ) (1,143 ) Deferred 1,091 1,699 (5,173 ) Net loss (5,955 ) (8,246 ) (24,439 )





Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, unaudited) 2020 2020 2019 11,890 8,428 4,494 Less: Depreciation and amortization (8,084 ) (8,774 ) (7,975 ) Interest expense, net (2,558 ) (3,140 ) (4,902 ) Interest income 285 44 — Income tax (expense) recovery Current (43 ) — 19 Deferred — — — EBITDA 22,290 20,298 17,352 Less: Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (298 ) 2,099 (3,569 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 340 617 (360 ) Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted investments 22,332 23,014 21,281