 

The Marcus Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results; Reaffirms Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.11.2020, 13:45  |  53   |   |   

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 24, 2020 and reaffirmed its strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Maintaining a strong balance sheet has been a core philosophy throughout the 85-year history of The Marcus Corporation. As a result, the company believes it entered the global COVID-19 crisis from a position of strength. Despite theatres being closed during most of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and the majority of hotels opened but operating at significantly reduced occupancies, the company’s net-debt-to-capitalization ratio (debt, net of cash) was 35% as of September 24, 2020.

On April 29, 2020, The Marcus Corporation entered into an amendment to its credit agreement, which included a new $90.8 million term loan. On September 22, 2020, the company extended the maturity date of the term loan and received an additional $78.6 million of net proceeds from the issuance of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (net of estimated fees and expenses related to the offering and the cost of capped call transactions that significantly reduce potential future dilution). As a result, the company has extended its debt maturities and enhanced its liquidity, which as of September 24, 2020 included $218.2 million in cash and revolving credit availability. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the company also received income tax refunds for prior years and has continued to seek additional state and federal governmental support where available in order to further reinforce its liquidity position.

“These are challenging times, yet we expect both of our businesses will begin returning to more normal conditions once the pandemic is under control. The actions we have taken and continue to take to further fortify our balance sheet and reinforce our liquidity provide us with the financial flexibility to sustain operations throughout fiscal 2021, even if our properties continue to generate significantly reduced revenues or have to reclose due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “It is also important to note our significant real estate ownership. In addition to our owned hotels, we own the underlying real estate for the majority of our theatres. We believe this remains a significant advantage for us relative to our peers as it keeps our monthly fixed lease payments low and provides significant underlying credit support for our balance sheet. We also own surplus real estate that may be monetized in future periods if opportunities arise.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $33,591,000, compared to total revenues of $211,462,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Operating loss was $47,987,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to operating income of $22,387,000 for the prior year quarter.
  • Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $39,440,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $14,289,000 for the same period in fiscal 2019.
  • Net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $1.30 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $0.46 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $36,992,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to Adjusted net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $15,531,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $1.22 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to Adjusted net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $0.50 for the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $25,808,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $44,161,000 for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments made by the company to eliminate the impact of a nonrecurring income tax adjustment and certain nonrecurring property closure expenses, reopening expenses and impairment charges during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, as well as certain nonrecurring acquisition and preopening expenses related to the Movie Tavern acquisition and certain nonrecurring preopening expenses and initial startup losses related to the conversion of the former InterContinental Milwaukee hotel into Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

First Three Quarters Fiscal 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020 were $200,984,000, compared to total revenues of $614,001,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Operating loss was $123,249,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, compared to operating income of $54,812,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $85,821,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, compared to net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $34,215,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $2.84 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, compared to net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $1.10 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted net loss attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $88,688,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, compared to Adjusted net earnings attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $39,809,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted net loss per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation was $2.93 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, compared to Adjusted net earnings per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation of $1.28 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $43,804,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $118,460,000 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.
  • Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments made by the company to eliminate the impact of a favorable income tax adjustment and certain nonrecurring property closure expenses, reopening expenses and impairment charges during the first three quarters of fiscal 2020, as well as certain nonrecurring acquisition and preopening expenses related to the Movie Tavern acquisition and certain nonrecurring preopening expenses and initial startup losses related to the conversion of the former InterContinental Milwaukee hotel into Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, during the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic is truly unprecedented, we believe we remain well-positioned to continue weathering this crisis,” said Marcus. “Over the years, our growth and success has been built on our founding principles of maintaining a strong financial position, owning and maintaining our real estate assets, focusing on quality and value, and managing for the long term. Those principles have served us well during times of growth and prosperity and continue to serve us during times of challenge. I remain grateful to our talented and committed team who continue to lead through these times with grace, grit and an unwavering commitment to each other, our guests and the communities we serve.”

Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres initially reopened 80% of theatres as of August 28, 2020 in time for the release of the quarter’s highest grossing films: “Tenet,” “The New Mutants,” and “Unhinged.” Marcus Theatres surveyed its first loyalty members back and more than 96% indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience. Moviegoers continued to enjoy food and beverage experiences, as average concession revenues per person increased compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

As the film product release schedule continued to change, Marcus Theatres temporarily closed 17 previously reopened theatres in early October due to the lack of new film releases. The company subsequently reopened four theatres with 66% of the total circuit open as of the date of this release, with the remainder ready to reopen as soon as market conditions allow.

“The major film studios have been cautiously awaiting the reopening of major movie markets before releasing new movies,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “We are encouraged by the recent news that theatres can reopen in portions of New York State, a significant market for the film industry and home to our Movie Tavern Syracuse Cinema. We are also encouraged by the increases in our theatre attendance during the past two weeks as we have been able to offer guests a greater number and variety of films. Our hope is that these are steps in the right direction as we head into the traditionally popular holiday season.”

As of the date of this release, several films are scheduled to be released during the remaining months of the year that have the potential to generate box office interest, including “The Croods 2,” “Free Guy,” “Death on the Nile,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “News of the World.”

“Thanks to our comprehensive safety protocols and advanced technology, moviegoers are already enjoying the big screen with confidence,” said Rodriguez. “As more films are released, we look forward to welcoming more guests back to seeing movies the way they are meant to be seen.”

Marcus Hotels & Resorts

During the quarter, Marcus Hotels & Resorts reopened three additional company-owned hotels. Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel will reopen on November 5, 2020, at which point all eight of the company-owned hotels will have reopened. Nine out of 10 managed hotels and other properties have also reopened, along with the majority of the company’s restaurants and bars.

Current demand continues to be largely driven by the “drive-to-leisure” market. While group pace for fiscal 2021 is behind the comparable period last year, a large portion of that decline can be attributed to one-time event bookings in anticipation of Milwaukee hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2020. Many cancelled group bookings due to COVID-19 are rebooking for future dates, including the rescheduled Ryder Cup in September 2021. While banquet and catering revenue pace for fiscal 2021 is also behind the comparable period last year, wedding bookings are increasing.

“Our properties are uniquely positioned in their respective markets to continue capturing demand as travel recovers and groups begin to plan for future events,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “We are enjoying welcoming our guests back to our hotels, resorts and restaurants and remain committed as ever to making our guests’ ordinary days extraordinary.”

Four of the company’s owned or managed hotels were recently recognized by the coveted Condé Nast 2020 Readers Choice Awards. Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee was voted the #6 Top Hotel in the Midwest, while The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee was voted the #8 Top Hotel in the Midwest. The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wis. was voted the #20 Top Resort in the Midwest and West, and The Garland was voted the #14 Top Hotel in Los Angeles.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Marcus Corporation management will hold a conference call today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.marcuscorp.com or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 5593304.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, November 10, 2020, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 5593304. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The company defines Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation as net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance and the tax effect related to those items. The company defines Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation as Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation before investment income or loss, interest expense, other expense, gain or loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets, equity earnings or losses from unconsolidated joint ventures, net earnings or losses attributable to noncontrolling interests, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the equivalent measures under GAAP are set forth in the attached tables.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures used by management and the company’s board of directors to assess the company’s financial performance and enterprise value. The company believes that Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures, as they eliminate certain expenses that are not indicative of the company’s core operating performance and facilitate a comparison of the company’s core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. The company also uses Adjusted EBITDA as a basis to determine certain annual cash bonuses and long-term incentive awards, to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by analysts, investors and other interested parties as performance measures to evaluate industry competitors.

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures of the company’s financial performance and should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share as a measure of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that the company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of liquidity or free cash flow for management’s discretionary use. In addition, these non-GAAP measures exclude certain non-recurring and other charges. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the company will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the items eliminated in the adjustments made to determine Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA, such as acquisition expenses, preopening expenses, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges and other adjustments. The company’s presentation of Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation, Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that the company’s future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Definitions and calculations of Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA differ among companies in our industries, and therefore Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA disclosed by the company may not be comparable to the measures disclosed by other companies.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus and BistroPlex brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements include words such as we “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our theatre and hotels and resorts businesses, results of operations, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition, access to credit markets and ability to service our existing and future indebtedness; (2) the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions and social distancing requirements and the level of customer demand following the relaxation of such requirements; (3) the availability, in terms of both quantity and audience appeal, of motion pictures for our theatre division (particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the production of new movie content has essentially ceased and release dates for motion pictures have been postponed), as well as other industry dynamics such as the maintenance of a suitable window between the date such motion pictures are released in theatres and the date they are released to other distribution channels; (4) the effects of adverse economic conditions in our markets, including but not limited to, those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (5) the effects of adverse economic conditions, including but not limited to, those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on our ability to obtain financing on reasonable and acceptable terms, if at all; (6) the effects on our occupancy and room rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects on our occupancy and room rates of the relative industry supply of available rooms at comparable lodging facilities in our markets once hotels and resorts have more fully reopened; (7) the effects of competitive conditions in our markets; (8) our ability to achieve expected benefits and performance from our strategic initiatives and acquisitions; (9) the effects of increasing depreciation expenses, reduced operating profits during major property renovations, impairment losses, and preopening and start-up costs due to the capital intensive nature of our business; (10) the effects of weather conditions, particularly during the winter in the Midwest and in our other markets; (11) our ability to identify properties to acquire, develop and/or manage and the continuing availability of funds for such development; (12) the adverse impact on business and consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment resulting from terrorist attacks in the United States, other incidents of violence in public venues such as hotels and movie theatres or epidemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); (13) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with civil securities claims brought by shareholders; (14) our ability to timely and successfully integrate the Movie Tavern operations into our own circuit; and (15) our ability to achieve the additional revenues and operating income that we anticipate from our additional week of operations in fiscal 2020. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based upon our assumptions, which are based upon currently available information, including assumptions about our ability to manage difficulties associated with or related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the assumption that our theatre closures, hotel closures and restaurant closures are not expected to be permanent or to re-occur; the continued availability of our workforce; and the temporary and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended
Sept. 24, Sept. 26, Sept. 24, Sept. 26,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues:
Theatre admissions

$

3,118

 

$

69,753

 

$

58,667

 

$

211,777

 

Rooms

 

9,772

 

 

34,185

 

 

27,618

 

 

81,317

 

Theatre concessions

 

3,243

 

 

57,051

 

 

50,277

 

 

172,126

 

Food and beverage

 

5,420

 

 

20,170

 

 

19,620

 

 

54,568

 

Other revenues

 

8,813

 

 

22,872

 

 

30,886

 

 

66,234

 

 

30,366

 

 

204,031

 

 

187,068

 

 

586,022

 

Cost reimbursements

 

3,225

 

 

7,431

 

 

13,916

 

 

27,979

 

Total revenues

 

33,591

 

 

211,462

 

 

200,984

 

 

614,001

 

 
Costs and expenses:
Theatre operations

 

14,150

 

 

66,971

 

 

76,806

 

 

199,542

 

Rooms

 

4,611

 

 

10,829

 

 

16,132

 

 

30,173

 

Theatre concessions

 

2,592

 

 

21,471

 

 

25,634

 

 

63,789

 

Food and beverage

 

5,109

 

 

15,842

 

 

20,725

 

 

44,353

 

Advertising and marketing

 

1,981

 

 

6,653

 

 

8,446

 

 

17,664

 

Administrative

 

11,645

 

 

18,053

 

 

40,555

 

 

54,862

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

18,690

 

 

19,226

 

 

56,568

 

 

53,484

 

Rent

 

6,594

 

 

6,806

 

 

19,876

 

 

19,087

 

Property taxes

 

5,950

 

 

5,666

 

 

18,004

 

 

16,527

 

Other operating expenses

 

6,266

 

 

10,127

 

 

18,094

 

 

31,729

 

Impairment charges

 

765

 

 

-

 

 

9,477

 

 

-

 

Reimbursed costs

 

3,225

 

 

7,431

 

 

13,916

 

 

27,979

 

Total costs and expenses

 

81,578

 

 

189,075

 

 

324,233

 

 

559,189

 

 
Operating income (loss)

 

(47,987

)

 

22,387

 

 

(123,249

)

 

54,812

 

 
Other income (expense):
Investment income

 

66

 

 

187

 

 

207

 

 

835

 

Interest expense

 

(4,132

)

 

(2,807

)

 

(10,177

)

 

(8,959

)

Other expense

 

(590

)

 

(481

)

 

(1,771

)

 

(1,441

)

Loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets

 

(251

)

 

(129

)

 

(299

)

 

(269

)

Equity losses from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

(1,054

)

 

(84

)

 

(1,539

)

 

(252

)

 

(5,961

)

 

(3,314

)

 

(13,579

)

 

(10,086

)

 
Earnings (loss) before income taxes

 

(53,948

)

 

19,073

 

 

(136,828

)

 

44,726

 

Income taxes (benefit)

 

(14,508

)

 

4,843

 

 

(50,984

)

 

10,465

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

(39,440

)

 

14,230

 

 

(85,844

)

 

34,261

 

Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

(59

)

 

(23

)

 

46

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation

$

(39,440

)

$

14,289

 

$

(85,821

)

$

34,215

 

 
Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to
The Marcus Corporation - diluted

$

(1.30

)

$

0.46

 

$

(2.84

)

$

1.10

 

 
THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 
(Unaudited) (Audited)
September 24, December 26,

2020

2019

 
Assets:
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,244

$

20,862

Restricted cash

 

8,509

 

4,756

Accounts receivable

 

6,907

 

29,465

Refundable income taxes

 

54,434

 

5,916

Assets held for sale

 

2,119

 

-

Other current assets

 

11,477

 

18,265

Property and equipment, net

 

877,702

 

923,254

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

236,632

 

243,855

Other assets

 

110,398

 

112,813

 
Total Assets

$

1,316,422

$

1,359,186

 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
 
Accounts payable

$

15,824

$

49,370

Taxes other than income taxes

 

16,638

 

20,613

Other current liabilities

 

61,638

 

79,189

Short-term borrowings

 

89,932

 

-

Current portion of finance lease obligations

 

2,908

 

2,571

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

20,646

 

13,335

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

12,927

 

9,910

Finance lease obligations

 

20,256

 

20,802

Operating lease obligations

 

231,552

 

232,111

Long-term debt

 

199,357

 

206,432

Deferred income taxes

 

46,838

 

48,262

Deferred compensation and other

 

58,938

 

55,133

Equity

 

538,968

 

621,458

 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,316,422

$

1,359,186

 
THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Business Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
Theatres Hotels/
Resorts 		Corporate
Items 		Total
13 Weeks Ended September 24, 2020
Revenues

$

7,354

 

$

26,178

 

$

59

 

$

33,591

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(37,174

)

 

(6,925

)

 

(3,888

)

 

(47,987

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,353

 

 

5,210

 

 

127

 

 

18,690

 

 
13 Weeks Ended September 26, 2019
Revenues

$

136,802

 

$

74,572

 

$

88

 

$

211,462

 

Operating income (loss)

 

16,843

 

 

10,580

 

 

(5,036

)

 

22,387

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,438

 

 

5,451

 

 

337

 

 

19,226

 

 
39 Weeks Ended September 24, 2020
Revenues

$

118,414

 

$

82,253

 

$

317

 

$

200,984

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(78,788

)

 

(32,459

)

 

(12,002

)

 

(123,249

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

40,245

 

 

15,955

 

 

368

 

 

56,568

 

 
39 Weeks Ended September 26, 2019
Revenues

$

414,074

 

$

199,604

 

$

323

 

$

614,001

 

Operating income (loss)

 

57,656

 

 

11,443

 

 

(14,287

)

 

54,812

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

37,918

 

 

15,050

 

 

516

 

 

53,484

 

Corporate items include amounts not allocable to the business segments. Corporate revenues consist principally of rent and the corporate operating loss includes general corporate expenses. Corporate information technology costs and accounting shared services costs are allocated to the business segments based upon several factors, including actual usage and segment revenues.

THE MARCUS CORPORATION
 
Reconciliation of Adjusted net earnings (loss) and Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended
Sept. 24, Sept. 26, Sept. 24, Sept. 26,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation

$

(39,440

)

$

14,289

 

$

(85,821

)

$

34,215

 

Add (deduct):
Adjustment to income taxes (a)

 

168

 

 

(17,420

)

Acquisition/preopening expenses - theatres (b)

 

-

 

 

60

 

 

-

 

 

2,036

 

Preopening expenses - hotels (c)

 

-

 

 

1,620

 

 

-

 

 

5,534

 

Property closure/reopening expenses - theatres (d)

 

1,173

 

 

4,630

 

Property closure/reopening expenses - hotels (e)

 

443

 

 

5,484

 

Impairment charges (f)

 

765

 

 

-

 

 

9,477

 

 

-

 

Joint venture impairment charge (g)

 

811

 

 

811

 

Tax impact of adjustments to net earnings (h)

 

(912

)

 

(438

)

 

(5,849

)

 

(1,976

)

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation

$

(36,992

)

$

15,531

 

$

(88,688

)

$

39,809

 

 
Net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation

$

(1.30

)

$

0.46

$

(2.84

)

$

1.10

 

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted common share attributable to The Marcus Corporation

$

(1.22

)

$

0.50

$

(2.93

)

$

1.28

 

(a) Reflects a nonrecurring adjustment to income taxes related to net operating loss carrybacks to a higher federal income tax rate year, made as a result of the CARES Act.
(b) Acquisition and preopening costs incurred related to the Movie Tavern acquisition.
(c) Preopening costs and initial startup losses incurred related to the conversion of the InterContinental Milwaukee into Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.
(d) Reflects nonrecurring costs (primarily payroll) related to the required closure of all of the company's movie theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus subsequent nonrecurring costs related to reopening theatres.
(e) Reflects nonrecurring costs (primarily payroll) related to the closure of the company's hotels and resorts due to reduced occupancy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus subsequent nonrecurring costs related to reopening hotels.
(f) Impairment charges related to intangible assets (trade name) and several theatre locations.
(g) Impairment charge related to an investment in a joint venture
(h) Represents the tax effect related to adjustments (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), and (g) to net earnings, calculated using statutory tax rates of 28.7% for the fiscal 2020 periods and 26.1% for the fiscal 2019 periods.
Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended
Sept. 24, Sept. 26, Sept. 24, Sept. 26,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net earnings (loss) attributable to The Marcus Corporation

$

(39,440

)

$

14,289

 

$

(85,821

)

$

34,215

 

Add (deduct):
Investment income

 

(66

)

 

(187

)

 

(207

)

 

(835

)

Interest expense

 

4,132

 

 

2,807

 

 

10,177

 

 

8,959

 

Other expense

 

590

 

 

481

 

 

1,771

 

 

1,441

 

Loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets

 

251

 

 

129

 

 

299

 

 

269

 

Equity losses from unconsolidated joint ventures

 

1,054

 

 

84

 

 

1,539

 

 

252

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

-

 

 

(59

)

 

(23

)

 

46

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(14,508

)

 

4,843

 

 

(50,984

)

 

10,465

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

18,690

 

 

19,226

 

 

56,568

 

 

53,484

 

Share-based compensation expenses (a)

 

1,108

 

 

868

 

 

3,286

 

 

2,594

 

Acquisition/preopening expenses - theatres (b)

 

-

 

 

60

 

 

-

 

 

2,036

 

Preopening expenses - hotels (c)

 

-

 

 

1,620

 

 

-

 

 

5,534

 

Property closure/reopening expenses - theatres (d)

 

1,173

 

 

4,630

 

Property closure/reopening expenses - hotels (e)

 

443

 

 

5,484

 

Impairment charges (f)

 

765

 

 

-

 

 

9,477

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(25,808

)

$

44,161

 

$

(43,804

)

$

118,460

 

 
(a) Non-cash charges related to share-based compensation programs.
(b) Acquisition and preopening costs incurred related to the Movie Tavern acquisition.
(c) Preopening costs and initial startup losses incurred related to the conversion of the InterContinental Milwaukee into Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel.
(d) Reflects nonrecurring costs (primarily payroll) related to the required closure of all of the company's movie theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus subsequent nonrecurring costs related to reopening theatres.
(e) Reflects nonrecurring costs (primarily payroll) related to the closure of the company's hotels and resorts due to reduced occupancy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus subsequent nonrecurring costs related to reopening hotels.
(f) Impairment charges related to intangible assets (trade name) and several theatre locations.

 

Marcus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Marcus Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results; Reaffirms Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 24, 2020 and reaffirmed its strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Maintaining a strong balance sheet …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 P4d Instances with EC2 UltraClusters Capability
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020
Humanigen Executes Licensing Agreement for Lenzilumab in COVID-19 with KPM Tech/Telcon RF ...
Medical Customers Across the Globe Adopt Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Eutelsat Successfully Launches Sat.tv, Its Enhanced Electronic Program Guide for Free-to-air ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Jumia Opens Logistics Service to Third Parties
Nutrien Delivers Improved Operating Results as Ag Fundamentals Continue to Strengthen
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
The Pfister Hotel, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, and The Garland Named Top Hotels and Resorts by Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards
29.10.20
Milwaukee's Most Recognized New Hotel to Reopen November 5
13.10.20
The Marcus Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Release Date and Conference Call