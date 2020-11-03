Synovus to Present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling and President and COO Kevin Blair will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/financials2020/id67205270825.cfm.