 

Synovus to Present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling and President and COO Kevin Blair will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/financials2020/id67205270825.cfm.

The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 288 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

