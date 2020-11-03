 

ResMed Announces Participation in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

03.11.2020, 15:00   

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) via video webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through November 10, 2021.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

