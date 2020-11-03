 

Knoxville Utilities Board Improves Customer Experience by Using Quadient Inspire to Redesign Monthly Bill

Knoxville Utilities Board Improves Customer Experience by Using Quadient Inspire to Redesign Monthly Bill

Paris, November 3, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is using Quadient Inspire, the award-winning single-design customer communications management (CCM) solution, for a complete redesign of its monthly utility bill to make it clearer and easier to understand for an improved customer experience. KUB is the largest provider of gas, electric, water and wastewater services for Knox County, Tennessee and seven adjacent counties. Although the organization operates in a non-competitive environment, KUB has a strong commitment and tradition of serving its 468,000 customers in the most efficient and effective ways possible.

KUB recognized the bill is often the sole touchpoint the utility has with many of its customers and regards it as an important vehicle to offer other helpful information, such as comparative energy usage data and cost-saving tips, so customers better control their energy usage and expenses. Toward these ends, KUB issued a request for proposals  to customer communications vendors, listing the features they sought, including graphical capabilities, the ability for business users at KUB to add messaging that changes from month to month, and multi-channel delivery capability. The Quadient Inspire platform fulfilled all the requirements.

Quadient Inspire is making it possible for KUB to automate and consolidate all of its bill and letter creation processes on a single platform and add and change messaging easily without the intervention of IT staff. The redesigned bill now includes information such as average weather temperatures over the month, the number of days in the billing cycle and a comparison of a customer’s energy usage from the previous month. Quadient Inspire also allows KUB to issue time-sensitive and  relevant messages to customers. Another benefit has been the ability to consistently brand all communications to enhance public perception of KUB and to emphasize the value the organization brings to customers.

