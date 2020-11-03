Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.02308 per unit, payable on November 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 13, 2020.



