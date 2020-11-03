 

Core Canadian Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.02308 per unit, payable on November 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 13, 2020.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

 Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


