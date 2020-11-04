Rockwell Automation Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable December 10, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

“Our Connected Enterprise strategy generates strong, sustainable cash flow,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO. “Over the last five fiscal years, we have returned $5.7 billion of cash to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases.”