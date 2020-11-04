MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 10 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404) 665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 4168404.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the third quarter 2020 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results press release and 10-Q filing will be issued after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. The financial results, 10-Q and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.