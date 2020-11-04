 

MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Tuesday, November 10 at 8 00 A.M. Eastern Time

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 10 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and other issues related to the Company. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 694-4769 in the U.S. and (404) 665-9935 from outside the U.S. The conference call code is 4168404.

The conference call will consist of brief comments on the third quarter 2020 results followed by a question and answer session for investors. MBIA’s financial results press release and 10-Q filing will be issued after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. The financial results, 10-Q and other disclosures will be posted on the Company's website, www.mbia.com, prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call on November 10 until 11:59 p.m. on November 24 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The replay call code is 4168404. The replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

MBIA Inc., headquartered in Purchase, New York, is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide financial guarantee insurance for the public and structured finance markets. Please visit MBIA's website at www.mbia.com.

