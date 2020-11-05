 

Interim report – third quarter of 2020

Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the third quarter of 2020. Strong Q3 performance with revenue and EBITDA improving. Successfully capitalised on business opportunities, strengthened positive cash flows from operations and debt sharply reduced. Growing and developing the business still a high priority.

Highlights

  • Strong Q3 performance with revenue and EBITDA improving
  • Strengthened positive cash flows from operations and debt sharply reduced
  • Diversified operations mitigating effects of coronavirus implications
  • Growing and developing the business still a high priority
  • Guidance raised for full-year revenue and EBITDA

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

The positive effects of the diversified nature of the business activities and the spreading of risk in the Schouw & Co. conglomerate were evident once again in the third quarter. Despite the global uncertainties caused by the coronavirus situation, our quarterly revenue surpassed the DKK 6 billion mark for the first time ever and we are delivering the best quarterly EBITDA performance in company history. Schouw & Co. is well positioned, and our businesses have shown their ability to adapt as well as resilience to economic fluctuations. I’m very pleased that we are now guiding for full-year 2020 EBITDA exceeding the figure we were expecting at the beginning of the year.

Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

  • Thursday, 5 November 2020 at 15:30 CET
  • Phone number for participants (no pin required): DK: +45 78150109, UK: +44 3333009035, US: +18335268383

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

The interim report is released in the category inside information in accordance with the requirements of the Danish FSA because the full-year guidance is changed, as stated on page 5 of the interim report. There is no other information in the interim report that is considered to constitute inside information.

Attachment


Disclaimer

