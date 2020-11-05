Annual General Meeting of Eutelsat Communications

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) was held today behind closed doors. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

The Board is now composed of 10 members, 50% of whom are women and 70% of whom are independent.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. More than 6,600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005790/en/