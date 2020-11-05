 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2020 / 21:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: John
Last name(s): Teegen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI
529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction
Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.605 EUR 57091.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.6050 EUR 57091.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63439  05.11.2020 

Diskussion: Rein in Dialog, ...
Wertpapier


