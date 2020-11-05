 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Opens Newly Renovated DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced that the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel will open on November 9, 2020 after undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation. Managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, the hotel will serve as the flagship lodging destination in downtown Canton, Ohio for Hall of Famers and their families, the participants of the NFL Alumni Association Player Development Academy, and all who visit the city.

“We are very pleased to complete this project and add another source of revenue to our diversified business,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations at HOFV. “The opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown advances our multi-pronged business strategy as we move full steam ahead on our plans for Phase II of the Destination. We are appreciative of and energized by all of the support we continue to receive from the Canton community.”

The Company acquired the hotel in October of 2019 and announced a full-scale renovation in November of 2019. The upgrade involved gutting the hotel down to its studs to allow for a complete overhaul of room layouts and to make space for new features such as a private dining area and meeting and entertainment space. All 164 rooms now have modern and fresh designs that incorporate Canton’s legacy as the birthplace of football. Among the updates at the hotel include:

  • New furnishings, carpet, windows, bathroom layouts and amenities in all guestrooms;
  • A new full-service restaurant, the 330 Bar & Grill, which will feature a private dining space for intimate gatherings or meetings and will be headed by renowned Chef Thomas Parker;
  • A refreshed bar area which includes outdoor seating with fire pits;
  • A redesigned indoor pool and fitness center;
  • A fully restored, iconic ballroom to accommodate weddings, conferences to accommodate up to 600 people, etc.; and
  • 11,000 square feet of meeting and entertainment space.

“Like Topgolf and Don Shula’s, Hilton is a world-renowned, highly respected brand, and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the company on this project,” said Carol Smith, Senior Vice President at HOFV and project manager for the renovation. “We are very proud of the finished product and believe the hotel now offers an experience that is fitting for the guests it will serve: Hall of Famers and millions of passionate football fans. We appreciate all of our partners, including general contractor The Albert M. Higley Company and the many trade and construction workers that played roles in creating such a remarkable destination.”

Beginning immediately, guests interested in booking a stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown Hotel can visit: CantonDowntown.DoubleTreebyHilton.com or by calling 330.471.8000.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com. Crestline Hotels & Resorts received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

