Paylocity Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are off to a strong start in fiscal 2021, with 11% growth in recurring & other revenue and 7% total revenue growth. Our sales team continues to perform well and gain momentum during the busy Fall selling season, and we continue to be pleased with the velocity we’re seeing within our product suite, as we focus on being the most modern HCM platform. At our virtual Elevate Client Conference in September we announced the addition of Premium Video, which will give clients the ability to record, upload and embed videos across our HCM product suite. The launch of Premium Video will increase our PEPY from $400 to $420 and we remain confident and committed to reaching our target PEPY of $500 by both further expanding our product suite and adding features and functionalities to existing products,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $135.8 million, an increase of 7% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Recurring & other revenue was $134.9 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 11% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $3.4 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $21.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $12.5 million or $0.22 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 based on 56.1 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $30.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $242.7 million as of the end of the quarter.



$100 million outstanding at the end of the quarter under our credit facility.



Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was ($1.6) million compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 5, 2020, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $141.0 million to $145.0 million, which represents approximately 7% - 10% growth over fiscal 2020 second quarter revenue.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $26.5 million to $29.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,851 $ 221,514 Corporate investments 34,556 18,554 Accounts receivable, net 4,923 4,672 Deferred contract costs 32,332 34,124 Prepaid expenses and other 13,188 15,202 Total current assets before funds held for clients 335,850 294,066 Funds held for clients 1,327,304 1,378,975 Total current assets 1,663,154 1,673,041 Capitalized internal-use software, net 36,501 39,231 Property and equipment, net 66,737 66,068 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,658 47,080 Intangible assets, net 13,360 12,516 Goodwill 21,655 21,655 Long-term deferred contract costs 125,711 134,328 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 4,917 5,016 Deferred income tax assets 4,955 5,916 Total assets $ 1,985,648 $ 2,004,851 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,755 $ 3,209 Accrued expenses 79,881 62,343 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 81,636 65,552 Client fund obligations 1,327,304 1,378,975 Total current liabilities 1,408,940 1,444,527 Long-term debt 100,000 100,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 73,299 71,460 Other long-term liabilities 1,747 1,676 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,754 368 Total liabilities $ 1,592,740 $ 1,618,031 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020; 53,792 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 54,223 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 227,907 209,582 Retained earnings 164,272 176,732 Accumulated other comprehensive income 675 452 Total stockholders’ equity $ 392,908 $ 386,820 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,985,648 $ 2,004,851

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 121,873 $ 134,875 Interest income on funds held for clients 4,847 919 Total revenues 126,720 135,794 Cost of revenues 42,630 49,380 Gross profit 84,090 86,414 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 36,957 37,674 Research and development 14,394 18,647 General and administrative 26,739 26,644 Total operating expenses 78,090 82,965 Operating income 6,000 3,449 Other income (expense) 474 (257 ) Income before income taxes 6,474 3,192 Income tax benefit (7,432 ) (9,268 ) Net income $ 13,906 $ 12,460 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized gains (losses) on securities, net of tax 4 (223 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4 (223 ) Comprehensive income $ 13,910 $ 12,237 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 53,287 54,015 Diluted 55,713 56,050

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three months ended September 30 are included in the above line items:









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2020 Cost of revenues $ 1,732 $ 2,403 Sales and marketing 4,344 4,348 Research and development 1,800 2,851 General and administrative 6,153 7,135 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 14,029 $ 16,737

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,906 $ 12,460 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 12,062 14,277 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,933 10,235 Deferred income tax benefit (7,431 ) (9,268 ) Provision for credit losses — 56 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (485 ) 133 Amortization of debt issuance costs 33 37 Loss on disposal of equipment 85 31 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 452 195 Deferred contract costs (9,987 ) (10,409 ) Prepaid expenses and other (89 ) (2,144 ) Accounts payable 39 1,611 Accrued expenses and other (9,253 ) (18,781 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,265 (1,567 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (63,621 ) — Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 45,154 37,493 Capitalized internal-use software costs (6,714 ) (7,884 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,033 ) (2,045 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (33,214 ) 27,564 Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations (239,942 ) 51,671 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (24,749 ) (33,402 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (669 ) (9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (265,360 ) 18,260 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents (290,309 ) 44,257 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 1,426,143 1,492,133 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 1,135,834 $ 1,536,390 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchase of property and equipment, accrued but not paid $ 1,249 $ 1,479 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ — $ 311 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ 11 $ (119 ) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,529 $ 221,514 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,035,305 1,314,876 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,135,834 $ 1,536,390





Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation from gross profit to adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 84,090 $ 86,414 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 4,457 5,386 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,732 2,403 Adjusted gross profit $ 90,279 $ 94,203 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation from operating income to non-GAAP operating income: Operating income $ 6,000 $ 3,449 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 14,029 16,737 Amortization of acquired intangibles 563 844 Other items (1) 956 360 Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,548 $ 21,390 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 13,906 $ 12,460 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 14,029 16,737 Amortization of acquired intangibles 563 844 Other items (1) 956 360 Income tax effect on adjustments (3) (9,128 ) (9,200 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,326 $ 21,201 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 20,326 $ 21,201 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 55,713 56,050 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.38 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 13,906 $ 12,460 Interest expense 85 340 Income tax benefit (7,432 ) (9,268 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 8,933 10,235 EBITDA 15,492 - 13,767 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 14,029 16,737 Other items (1) 956 360 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,477 $ 30,864 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Sales and Marketing: Sales and Marketing $ 36,957 $ 37,674 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 4,344 4,348 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing $ 32,613 $ 33,326 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Total Research and Development: Research and Development $ 14,394 $ 18,647 Capitalized internal-use software costs 6,714 7,884 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 1,800 2,851 Other items (2) - 155 Non-GAAP Total Research and Development $ 19,308 $ 23,525 Three months

Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Reconciliation of non-GAAP General and Administrative: General and Administrative $ 26,739 $ 26,644 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 6,153 7,135 Amortization of acquired intangibles 563 844 Other items (1) 956 205 Non-GAAP General and Administrative $ 19,067 $ 18,460 (1) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition-related and lease exit costs. (2) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs. (3) Income tax effect on adjustments: Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to

stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock release and option exercises,

amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs and lease exit costs.



