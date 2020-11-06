 

Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 00:07  |  72   |   |   

Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that a leading proxy advisory firm, Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), has recommended:

  1. Shareholders vote on the GOLD proxy card in support of Senator and Cannae nominees W. Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane, Ryan McKendrick, and Henry W. “Jay” Winship;

  2. Shareholders remove CoreLogic’s Chairman, Paul Folino, as well as the Company’s longest tenured directors: J. David Chatham, David F. Walker, and Thomas O’Brien.

Glass Lewis concluded1 that CoreLogic’s Board lacks credibility given the timing and content of its announcements, and questioned whether the Company’s most recent claims of engaging with bidders was little more than a disingenuous, defensive tactic:

  • “[W]e remain concerned the board's October 28, 2020, announcement could be easily re-framed as a tactical manufacture of informational asymmetry at an obviously critical juncture…”

  • “[T]hese announcements fall well short of clearly establishing a comprehensively structured, competitive auction process…”

  • “[T]he timing of CLI's announcement — falling less than three weeks prior to the contested vote — is, in the frankest of terms, abysmal for independent CLI shareholders, who are now being asked to render potentially transformative judgement in the presence of significant and seemingly unnecessary informational asymmetry. It is the latter of these distinctions which most directly hampers assessments of CLI's credibility, in our view, as it remains largely unclear why the board would withhold the presence of such a critical process until this very late stage. Further still, despite a string of optics-managing disclosures over the last several days, CLI has functionally failed to confirm the presence of a structured auction framework codifying an understood and level playing field for all participants.”

  • “…the board's engagement initiative, such as it is currently understood, is potentially deeply flawed in a manner that may actively preclude the generation of compelling, competitive bids for CLI. Coupled with the board's dour legacy of post-spin value generation and the less than favorable optics associated with the defensive tactics overseen by board chair Paul Folino during his tenure with Emulex, we consider there is sufficient cause to conclude the board's announced process is questionably timed, poorly structured and atypically unpopular.”

Glass Lewis also noted CoreLogic’s “dismal returns” and the Board’s “objectively poor track record,” thereby concluding CoreLogic’s Board has a long history of continually failing its shareholders:

Seite 1 von 6
Cannae Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that a leading proxy advisory firm, Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), has recommended: Shareholders vote on the GOLD proxy card in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Utz Brands Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
05.11.20
CoreLogic’s Leading Home Price Index Forecast Accurate Within 1.3% of Actual Increase Over the Past 12 Months
03.11.20
Powering Up in 2020: Annual U.S. Home Price Appreciation Jumped to Six-Year High in September, CoreLogic Reports
03.11.20
CoreLogic Board Conducting Thorough Strategic Review; Focused on Maximizing Shareholder Value
02.11.20
CoreLogic Reinvents Property Valuation in The Era of COVID-19
02.11.20
CoreLogic Estimates $2.5 Billion to $4.0 Billion in Insured Losses from Hurricane Zeta Wind and Storm Surge
31.10.20
ISS Concludes Shareholders Must Vote on the Gold Card for Senator and Cannae Nominees to Ensure Legitimate Sales Process
30.10.20
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends CoreLogic Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” Replacing Majority of Directors
30.10.20
CoreLogic Details Board’s Commitment to Maximizing Shareholder Value
30.10.20
Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings Director Nominees Issue Open Letter to CoreLogic Shareholders