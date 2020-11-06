Glass Lewis also noted CoreLogic’s “dismal returns” and the Board’s “ objectively poor track record ,” thereby concluding CoreLogic’s Board has a long history of continually failing its shareholders:

Glass Lewis concluded 1 that CoreLogic’s Board lacks credibility given the timing and content of its announcements, and questioned whether the Company’s most recent claims of engaging with bidders was little more than a disingenuous, defensive tactic:

Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), (“Cannae”), today announced that a leading proxy advisory firm, Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), has recommended:

Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three Additional Directors – and Recommends Shareholders Vote for Senator and Cannae Nominees on the Gold Card

