Kohl’s Kicks-Off Black Friday Early With New Ways To Save All Month Long

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today offered a first look at its incredible holiday deals with the unveiling of its Black Friday Ad, a new and bigger Black Friday Week event than ever before, and exciting savings events all month long — giving customers more opportunities to save on the top gifts of the season this November. The festivities kick-off today with a Black Friday Preview event featuring more deals and more days than last year. More ways to save will continue all month long, with new opportunities to shop Black Friday prices every week in November, culminating in a week full of Black Friday deals starting earlier than ever before on Sunday, Nov. 22. Kohl’s Black Friday Week deals will be available both on Kohls.com and in store to allow customers to shop however they feel most comfortable this holiday.

“This holiday season is like no other and with holiday shopping starting even earlier, we’re excited to give customers great opportunities all month long to find the perfect gifts for everyone in their life at an incredible value they can only find at Kohl’s,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “To make it easier and fun to shop Kohl’s and understand the value we deliver, we’re simplifying our offers and doubling down on value — including offering a tremendous amount of Kohl’s Cash and introducing customers to our new Kohl’s Rewards loyalty program. Combined with our great customer experience and seamless conveniences, Kohl’s is the best place to shop this holiday season.”

Bigger Black Friday Preview Event Starts TODAY, Nov. 6 - Nov. 10

Customers don’t have to wait to find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. Today only — Friday, Nov. 6 — customers can shop exciting limited-time deals and take advantage of special offers, including:

100 one-day preview deals available today only

Customers will receive a 20% discount offer for online and in-store purchases (exclusions apply)

Customers have the opportunity to earn the coveted $15 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50 spent⁺ — with the ability to redeem earnings the very next day on Saturday, Nov. 7

The savings continue the rest of the weekend, from Saturday, Nov. 7 through Tuesday, Nov. 10, with more new deals, including:

120 deals throughout the event, with new deals refreshed each day

Additional savings with Black Friday Deals on top categories, from home to apparel to toys

Customers will receive a 20% discount offer for online and in-store purchases (exclusions apply)

Customers have the opportunity to earn $10 Kohl’s Cash coupons for every $50⁺ spent through Tuesday, Nov. 10

See below for a peek at today’s limited-time deals, and continue to visit Kohls.com to check out new deals each day of the event.