 

All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from TELUS on November 6

Experience the new iPhone 12 lineup on the fastest 5G network in Canada, providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps1

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size with an immersive edge-to-edge display. Both models support an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. iPhone 12 models will also be available on Koodo. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/iphone12promax and http://koodo.com/iphone-12.

“We are excited to deliver the latest iPhone 12 lineup with powerful capabilities, including A14 Bionic, an all-new design, and 5G, providing an incredible mobile experience — all on the fastest network in Canada and the world.2” said Jim Senko, President, Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “Paired with our Peace of Mind Connect plans, Canadians can upload, download and stream with ease on iPhone 12 models with TELUS.”

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.3 The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max4 pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance5, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision6, and more.

