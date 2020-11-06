First Hawaiian to Participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference November 9-10, 2020

HONOLULU, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) announced today that Robert Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO, Ravi Mallela, CFO, and Ralph Mesick, Chief Risk Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Future of Financials Virtual Conference held on November 9 and 10, 2020.



The management team will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the following link: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/financials2020/id37112257483.cfm. An archive of the audio webcast can be accessed using the same link, and will be available one hour after the conclusion of the event until February 8, 2021.