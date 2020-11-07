 

Aura Minerals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA32) (“Aura” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Friday, November 13, 2020. Aura will subsequently hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 16, 2020 to discuss the results. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the information posted below.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast in English: https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=ff74d26e-497d-460d-9 ... (simultaneous translation)

Webcast in Portuguese: https://auraminerals.zoom.us/j/97823102678?pwd=RUMvZEM0ek0yNXpBcmVISmU ...
(original audio), with passcode: #AURA#, or directly via Zoom with meeting ID 978 2310 2678

Dial-In Number: +1 929 436 2866 in US; +1 647 558 0588 in Canada; +55 11 4680 6788 in Brazil
with meeting ID 978 2310 2678 and passcode: 987367

Or find local numbers at https://auraminerals.zoom.us/u/amz3PsTxp

The playback will be available at https://ir.auraminerals.com/results-center/presentations-and-conferenc ....

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa
President & CEO
305-239-9332


