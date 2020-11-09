Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged (the “ Affected Securities ”)

Further to the announcements made by the Issuer on 9 October 2020 and 23 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Splits have now taken place with the Effective Date being the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Split Securities of the relevant class that resulted from the split from each Affected Security of that class pursuant to the Splits) was as follows:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged QQQ3 30

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Previous and Current Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of the Affected Securities” sets out the previous and current ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Split Securities of each class which will also become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

The Splits have been implemented pursuant to a Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the class of Affected Securities dated 7 November 2020 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com





Annex 1

PREVIOUS AND CURRENT SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES