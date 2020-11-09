 

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 12:18  |  29   |   |   

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 November 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
(the “Affected Securities”)

Further to the announcements made by the Issuer on 9 October 2020 and 23 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the Affected Securities, the Issuer hereby further confirms that the Splits have now taken place with the Effective Date being the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Split Securities of the relevant class that resulted from the split from each Affected Security of that class pursuant to the Splits) was as follows:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged QQQ3 30

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Previous and Current Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of the Affected Securities” sets out the previous and current ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Split Securities of each class which will also become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

The Splits have been implemented pursuant to a Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of the class of Affected Securities dated 7 November 2020 made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com


Annex 1

PREVIOUS AND CURRENT SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Previous ISIN Previous SEDOL Previous WKN Current ISIN Current SEDOL Current WKN
 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged 		London Stock Exchange QQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 B8W5C57 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB219 A3GL7E
London Stock Exchange LQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 B921H79 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB2C0 A3GL7E
Borsa Italiana QQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 BD3CSY3 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB264 A3GL7E
Xetra 3QQQ No change No change No change DE000A133ZY6 BSJCNF8 A133ZY

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PLC jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLCLEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU239 November 2020 WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited CompanyProgramme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces 10% Strategic Equity Investment in A Mobile Virtual Network ...
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
AC Immune and WuXi Biologics Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AC Immune’s ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:16 Uhr
Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
03.11.20
Transition to ICSD Settlement Model
30.10.20
WISDOMTREE EMERGING MARKETS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
29.10.20
PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND A NEAR ZERO PRICE MECHANIC IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
29.10.20
Wisdomtree S&p 500 Vix Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities
23.10.20
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
23.10.20
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
16.10.20
Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic
15.10.20
Wisdomtree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders