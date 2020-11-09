Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Completes Participation in U.S. Army’s Network Modernization Exercise
November 9, 2020--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, through its Maryland-based subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has completed participation in the U.S. Army’s 2020 Network Modernization Exercise (“NetModX”) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Observers noted that the Comtech BFT equipment performed well under a variety of real-world scenarios at the exercise. This technology supports the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization efforts to maintain situational awareness during multi-domain operations.
“Comtech’s participation in NetModX shows the U.S. Army’s continued interest in Comtech’s innovations, which are intended to give our soldiers every communication advantage,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech remains committed to providing the U.S. Army and its soldiers with the most advanced technology, enabling them to successfully complete all their missions, even in contested environments.”
The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005187/en/Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare