Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Completes Participation in U.S. Army’s Network Modernization Exercise

November 9, 2020--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, through its Maryland-based subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has completed participation in the U.S. Army’s 2020 Network Modernization Exercise (“NetModX”) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Observers noted that the Comtech BFT equipment performed well under a variety of real-world scenarios at the exercise. This technology supports the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization efforts to maintain situational awareness during multi-domain operations.

“Comtech’s participation in NetModX shows the U.S. Army’s continued interest in Comtech’s innovations, which are intended to give our soldiers every communication advantage,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech remains committed to providing the U.S. Army and its soldiers with the most advanced technology, enabling them to successfully complete all their missions, even in contested environments.”