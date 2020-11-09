Information Pertaining to the New Terms and Conditions of Participation in Pernod Ricard’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 November 2020

This Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on 27 November 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the new Pernod Ricard registered office located at 5 cours Paul Ricard, 75008 Paris. The agenda set out in the Appendix and in the Notice of Meeting published in the 23 October 2020 BALO remains unchanged.

The development of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the introduction of new measures by the French Government in order to limit its spread and protect our citizens. In order to comply with the ban on gatherings now in force, and in application of Order n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) regretfully announces that its 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting will exceptionally be held behind closed doors , without the shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, no admission cards will be issued.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and in full on the Pernod Ricard website at www.pernod-ricard.com. A replay will also be available for viewing on the same website.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online and as early as possible.

Furthermore, with a view to maintaining an ongoing and open dialogue with all its shareholders in all circumstances, Pernod Ricard is currently exploring all options available to allow its shareholders to participate in the Meeting, in particular by putting questions verbally to the bureau. Arrangements will be detailed on our website www.pernod-ricard.com ahead of the Shareholders’ Meeting.

To maintain the relationship between Pernod Ricard and its shareholders, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to send all requests and documents electronically to the email address specifically set up for this Shareholders’ Meeting: agpr2020@pernod-ricard.com, or by calling Shareholder Relations on 0800 880 953.

The Group's shareholders are invited to refer to the section dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company’s website at www.pernod-ricard.com/en/investors/our-financial-information, which will be regularly updated.

In accordance with Article R.225-85 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may vote by post, online, or by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a person designated in accordance with the procedures described below.

Online voting (recommended)

Shareholders who wish to vote online will have access to the secure voting platform VOTACCESS, available to registered shareholders via www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com using their individual Sharinbox access codes provided on the voting form, or, for bearer shareholders, via the portal of their account holder institution.