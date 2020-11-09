Victory Square Technologies Announces Closing of Upsized and Oversubscribed $6.1 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by Gravitas Securities

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company”) (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced upsized and oversubscribed private placement of special warrants of the Company (“Special Warrants”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.1M (the “Offering”). A total of 11,713,053 Special Warrants, including an aggregate of 1,136,129 Special Warrants issued as a result of the exercise of the agent’s over-allotment option pursuant to the Offering, were sold pursuant to the Offering at a price per Special Warrant of $0.52 (the “Offering Price”). The Offering was conducted by Gravitas Securities Inc., as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”). The subscribers to the Offering included a group of investors led by the CEO of Victory Square, Shafin Diamond Tejani, and 2-time Stanley Cup Winner Dave Bolland, who subscribed for Special Warrants equal to a total investment of approximately $2.0M or 33% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chairman and CEO of Victory Square, commented, “We are pleased to have completed this offering and now have additional resources to ramp up our sales and growth strategy for our digital health and diagnostic assets. We wish to thank our shareholders and Gravitas for their tremendous support.”