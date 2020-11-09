 

Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 20:12  |  52   |   |   

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCBB: “SCYT”), the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee, today announced consolidated earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $561,000, or $1.50 per share, compared to $644,000, or $1.67 per share, for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s net income was $1.7 million or $4.38 per share, compared to $1.9 million, or $4.95 per share, for the same period in 2019.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $169,000, or 8.6%, to $1.8 million from $2.0 million for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income decreased $237,000, or 4.1%, to $5.5 million from $5.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest income and dividends on securities. Net interest income after provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $190,000, or 9.9%, from the same period in the previous year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased $336,000, or 5.9%, to $5.4 million from $5.7 million for the same period in 2019. The primary reason for this decrease during both the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was a decrease in net interest income as well as an increase in the provision for loan losses.

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $565,000 compared to $442,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $123,000, or 27.8%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the gains on the sale of loans due to an increase in loan and refinance volume. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, non-interest income was $1.4 million, reflecting an increase of $214,000, or 17.5%, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was also attributable to an increase in the gains on the sale of loans.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.5 million and was relatively consistent with the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 non-interest expense increased $227,000, or 5.2%, to $4.6 million from $4.4 million for the same period the previous year. For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 the increases are primarily attributable to increases in both employee expenses and deferred compensation expenses.     

Consolidated assets of the Company were $245.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $224.5 million at December 31, 2019. The $21.4 million, or 9.5%, increase in assets was a result of an increase in cash and due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with banks.   Loans receivable, net, increased $3.0 million, or 1.8%, to $174.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $171.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 the provision for loan losses was $60,000 compared to $39,000 for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses was $140,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $41,000 in the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $99,000.

Non-performing assets decreased $103,000, or 14.3%, to $617,000 at September 30, 2020 from $720,000 at December 31, 2019. The decrease is attributable to a decrease in other real estate owned. Based on its analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, management believes that the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $1.7 million at September 30, 2020 was adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio at that date. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets was 282.17% compared to 231.81% at December 31, 2019.

Investment and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale increased $2.1 million, or 5.8%, to $37.8 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $35.8 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was due to investment purchases funded by deposit growth. There were no investment and mortgage-backed securities held-to-maturity at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Deposits increased $24.9 million, or 13.3%, to $211.9 million at September 30, 2020 from $187.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and certificate of deposits balances. The balance in repurchase agreements decreased to $3.6 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $5.4 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting a decrease of $1.8 million, or 32.5%.

Stockholders’ equity increased $1.1 million, or 4.4%, to $25.8 million, or 10.5% of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to $24.7 million, or 11.0%, of total assets, at December 31, 2019.

The service market area of Security Federal Savings Bank has not been impacted by COVID-19 as widely as other markets, but management will continue to monitor its impact on our market area. This will be an ongoing due diligence factor for the remainder of 2020.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates and projections of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, competitive conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks.

Contact:                 
Joe Pugh
President & Chief Executive Officer
(931) 473-4483


SECURITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
OPERATING DATA Three months ended
Sept 30, 		Nine months ended
Sept 30,
    2019     2020     2019     2020  
Interest income   $2,416     $2,182     $7,057     $6,882  
Interest expense   452     387     1,297     1,359  
Net interest income   1,964     1,795     5,760     5,523  
Provision for loan losses   39     60     41     140  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   1,925     1,735     5,719     5,383  
Non-interest income   442     565     1,226     1,440  
Non-interest expense   1,501     1,547     4,388     4,615  
Income before income tax expense   866     753     2,557     2,208  
Income tax expense   222     192     646     551  
Net income   $644     $561     $1,911     $1,657  
Net Income per share (basic)   $1.67     $1.50     $4.95     $4.38  
         
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA At Sept 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019
Total assets $245,854   $224,467  
Investments and mortgage backed securities - available for sale   37,846     35,774  
Loans receivable, net   173,984     170,953  
Deposits   211,940     187,039  
Repurchase agreements   3,631     5,382  
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   2,000     5,000  
Stockholders' equity   25,797     24,699  
Non-performing assets   617     720  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.25%     0.32%  
Allowance for loan losses   1,741     1,669  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable   0.99%     0.97%  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets   282.17%     231.81%  

Security Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Security Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCBB: “SCYT”), the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee, today announced consolidated earnings for the third quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
K92 Mining Announces Initial Phase 1 High-Grade Judd Vein System Drilling Results, Including 7.25m ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...