Sprout Social Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Above Guidance Range

“We had a breakout quarter with record net new customer additions and record net new ARR,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re also pleased to report new technology integrations and the successful expansion of multiple partner relationships. Social is more mission critical than at any point in our history. Our expanding value proposition combined with rapidly emerging tailwinds to our market position Sprout Social for even greater success in the quarters and years to come.”

“I am incredibly grateful to our employees, our customers and our partners for their ongoing commitment to success.”



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $33.7 million, up 27% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Organic revenue (excluding the impact of legacy Simply Measured revenue) was up 34% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Total ARR was $141.9 million, up 30% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Organic ARR was $140.6 million, up 35% compared to the third quarter of 2019.



Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss was ($6.9) million, compared to ($5.1) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating loss was ($4.4) million, compared to ($5.1) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($7.0) million, compared to ($5.0) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was ($4.4) million, compared to ($5.0) million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss per share was ($0.13) based on 51.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to ($0.30) based on 16.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.09) based on 51.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, compared to ($0.30) based on 16.9 million weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash

Cash and equivalents and marketable securities totaled $167.3 million as of September 30, 2020, up from $129.5 million as of June 30, 2020.

Net cash used by operating activities was ($2.6) million, compared to ($3.3) million in the third quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow was ($4.0) million, compared to ($3.4) million in the third quarter of 2019.



See “Customer Metrics” and “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for how Sprout Social defines total ARR, organic ARR, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

Customer Metrics

Grew number of customers to 25,556 as of September 30, 2020, up from 24,356 customers as of June 30, 2020, and up from 23,066 customers as of September 30, 2019.

Grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 2,790 customers as of September 30, 2020, up 42% compared to September 30, 2019.

Recent Customer Highlights

During the third quarter, we had the opportunity to help new customer brands like Electronic Arts, Discover, Taco Bell, The Cleveland Cavaliers, Sony, Nikon, and Purdue University. We executed growth deals with great brands like Lowe’s, Cummins and Manpower Group.



Recent Technology Integration and Partner Announcements

Sprout Social recently:

Rolled out a first-of-its-kind integration with Glassdoor to align corporate and employer brand strategy across social media [ press release] .

. Deepened our CRM capabilities and announced new integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 [ press release ] and Salesforce that enhance existing integrations with Hubspot and Zendesk.

] and Salesforce that enhance existing integrations with Hubspot and Zendesk. Announced that we are rolling out an Instagram messaging beta utilizing Facebook’s Messenger API [ announcement ].

]. Expanded Reddit Listening capabilities, enabling more powerful conversation data from Reddit communities.

Launched a new Slack integration beta for our customers, enabling them to enhance notifications for approval and task workflows.

Launched Twitter Pro Media Video integration, enabling customers to post longer videos through the platform.

Business Awards

Sprout Social was recently:

Recognized as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in 2020 [ press release ].

]. Recognized as one of Fortune’s 25 Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Women.

Selected as a recipient of the 2020 Tech Cares award from TrustRadius, awarded to tech companies that have gone above and beyond to support their clients and communities in 2020 and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named a Category Leader on GetApp's 2020 Reputation Management Software list.

Fourth Quarter and Updated 2020 Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue between $35.8 and $35.9 million, or overall growth of 27%. We expect that our organic growth rate will exceed our reported growth rate by a mid single digit percentage point range.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($6) million and ($5.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of between ($0.11) and ($0.10) based on approximately 53.1 million weighted average basic shares of common stock outstanding.



“We delivered strong results that underscore the attractiveness of our business model,” said Joe Del Preto, CFO. “We’re pleased to raise our expectations for 2020 and we continue to make smart, targeted investments that we believe will deliver durable long term growth.”

For the full year 2020, the Company is raising and narrowing guidance to reflect the following:

Total revenue between $131.4 to $131.5 million, or overall growth of 28%. We expect organic growth of approximately 35%.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($23.6) and ($23.1) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of between ($0.45) and ($0.44) based on approximately 51.8 million weighted average basic shares of common stock outstanding.



The Company’s fourth quarter and 2020 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company’s control, including the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance and customer demand. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.

The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating loss, or net loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP net loss per share, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share and these comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the impact on our business and the businesses of our prospective and existing customers of the COVID-19 pandemic, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our Q4 and 2020 financial outlook, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental actions taken to combat the pandemic may materially affect how we and our customers operate our businesses, and the duration and extent to which this threatens our future results of operations and overall financial performance remains uncertain, any decline in new customers, renewals or upgrades, our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our prospects and future results of operations, we operate in competitive markets, we may not be able to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future, our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform or certain social media platforms, changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand, and a cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks could negatively affect our business. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to be filed with the SEC, as well as any other future quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have provided in this press release certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP operating loss. We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP loss from operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP operating loss provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as it eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance, particularly given the impact of stock-based compensation expense recognized after the completion of our December 2019 IPO.

Non-GAAP net loss. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss and comprehensive loss, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP net loss provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance, particularly given the impact of stock-based compensation expense recognized after the completion of our December 2019 IPO.

Non-GAAP net loss per share. We define non-GAAP net loss per share as GAAP net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted, excluding stock-based compensation expense. We believe non-GAAP net loss per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effect of stock-based compensation, which is often unrelated to overall operating performance, particularly given the impact of stock-based compensation expense recognized after the completion of our December 2019 IPO.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual obligations or represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash used in our core operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, is not available for strategic initiatives.

Free cash flow margin. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue.

Customer Metrics

Number of customers. We define a customer as a unique account, multiple accounts containing a common non-personal email domain or multiple accounts governed by a single agreement. Number of customers excludes customers exclusively using legacy products obtained through the acquisition of Simply Measured. We believe that the number of customers using our platform is an indicator not only of our market penetration, but also of our potential for future growth as our customers often expand their adoption of our platform over time based on an increased awareness of the value of our platform and products.

Number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR. We define number of customers contributing more than $10,000 in ARR as those on a paid subscription plan that had more than $10,000 in ARR as of a period end. We view the number of customers that contribute more than $10,000 in ARR as a measure of our ability to scale with our customers and attract larger organizations. We believe this represents potential for future growth, including expanding within our current customer base.

Total annual recurring revenue (“total ARR”). We define total ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers as of the last date of the specified period. We believe total ARR is an indicator of the scale of our entire platform while mitigating fluctuations due to seasonality and contract term.

Organic ARR. We define organic ARR as total ARR excluding the impact of recurring revenue generated from legacy Simply Measured products. We believe organic ARR is an indicator of the scale and visibility of our core platform while mitigating fluctuations due to seasonality and contract term.

Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenue Subscription $ 33,370 $ 26,284 Professional services and other 296 137 Total revenue 33,666 26,421 Cost of revenue(1) Subscription 8,588 7,144 Professional services and other 186 85 Total cost of revenue 8,774 7,229 Gross profit 24,892 19,192 Operating expenses Research and development(1) 7,693 6,361 Sales and marketing(1) 14,774 11,894 General and administrative(1) 9,346 6,056 Total operating expenses 31,813 24,311 Loss from operations (6,921 ) (5,119 ) Interest expense (94 ) (70 ) Interest income 50 61 Other income 19 108 Loss before income taxes (6,946 ) (5,020 ) Income tax expense 51 19 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (6,997 ) $ (5,039 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 51,910,517 16,948,809 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 153 $ - Research and development 509 - Sales and marketing 667 - General and administrative 1,231 65 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,560 $ 65













Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenue Subscription $ 94,889 $ 74,285 Professional services and other 714 278 Total revenue 95,603 74,563 Cost of revenue(1) Subscription 24,852 19,113 Professional services and other 450 175 Total cost of revenue 25,302 19,288 Gross profit 70,301 55,275 Operating expenses Research and development(1) 22,686 19,137 Sales and marketing(1) 42,852 34,074 General and administrative(1) 30,970 23,417 Total operating expenses 96,508 76,628 Loss from operations (26,207 ) (21,353 ) Interest expense (285 ) (199 ) Interest income 563 256 Other income 222 388 Loss before income taxes (25,707 ) (20,908 ) Income tax expense 72 49 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (25,779 ) $ (20,957 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (1.25 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 50,777,222 16,829,622 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 617 $ - Research and development 1,443 - Sales and marketing 1,833 - General and administrative 4,670 5,363 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,563 $ 5,363













Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,778 $ 135,310 Marketable securities 49,494 - Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,687 and $706 at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 14,406 11,099 Deferred Commissions 7,456 5,574 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,565 5,050 Total current assets 193,699 157,033 Property and equipment, net 14,243 13,529 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 7,199 5,505 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 10,274 5,618 Goodwill 2,299 2,299 Intangible assets, net 4,413 5,482 Other assets, net 125 125 Total assets $ 232,252 $ 189,591 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,037 $ 2,049 Deferred revenue 37,258 29,566 Operating lease liability 1,904 2,331 Accrued wages and payroll related benefits 4,900 4,053 Accrued expenses and other 5,555 5,057 Total current liabilities 51,654 43,056 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 239 209 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 23,744 18,196 Total liabilities 75,637 61,461 Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share;

1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 46,122,094 and 43,322,590

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, respectively;

41,714,870 and 39,041,065 shares issued and outstanding, at

December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share;

25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,721,627 and 9,568,249

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, respectively;

9,803,933 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,

2019 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 324,682 263,943 Treasury stock, at cost (26,905 ) (20,430 ) Accumulated deficit (141,167 ) (115,388 ) Total stockholders’ equity 156,615 128,130 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 232,252 $ 189,591













Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (6,997 ) $ (5,039 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities Depreciation of property and equipment 686 696 Amortization of line of credit issuance costs 53 51 Amortization of premium on investments 177 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 357 385 Amortization of deferred commissions 1,998 1,254 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease asset 224 224 Stock-based compensation expense 2,560 65 Provision for accounts receivable allowances 542 490 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (860 ) (1,555 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (468 ) 36 Deferred commissions (3,571 ) (2,174 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (229 ) 327 Deferred revenue 2,031 2,249 Lease liabilities 864 (281 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (2,633 ) (3,272 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,408 ) (169 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,408 ) (169 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from follow-on offering of common stock, net of underwriters'

discounts and commissions 42,127 - Payments for line of credit issuance costs 8 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 82 17 Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards - (1,798 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (190 ) (1,022 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 42,027 (2,803 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,986 (6,244 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 79,792 18,844 End of period $ 117,778 $ 12,600













Sprout Social, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (25,779 ) $ (20,957 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities Depreciation of property and equipment 2,120 2,031 Amortization of line of credit issuance costs 171 149 Amortization of premium on investments 228 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,070 1,156 Amortization of deferred commissions 5,412 3,380 Amortization of right-of-use operating lease asset 911 811 Stock-based compensation expense 8,563 5,363 Provision for accounts receivable allowances 1,882 1,175 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (5,190 ) (912 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 339 (840 ) Deferred commissions (8,988 ) (4,922 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 713 (333 ) Deferred revenue 7,721 5,097 Lease liabilities (351 ) (910 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (11,178 ) (9,712 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,216 ) (544 ) Purchases of marketable securities (49,722 ) - Net cash (used in) investing activities (51,938 ) (544 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from underwriters' purchase of over-allotment shares, related to the

Company's initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and

commissions 9,954 - Proceeds from follow-on offering of common stock, net of underwriters'

discounts and commissions 42,127 - Payments for line of credit issuance costs (118 ) (47 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 362 62 Employee taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock-based awards (6,335 ) (1,798 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (406 ) (1,551 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 45,584 (3,334 ) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,532 ) (13,590 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 135,310 26,190 End of period $ 117,778 $ 12,600









The following schedule reflects our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles our non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures (in thousands, except per share data):

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,361 ) $ (5,054 ) $ (17,644 ) $ (15,990 ) Non-GAAP net loss (4,437 ) (4,974 ) (17,216 ) (15,594 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share (0.09 ) (0.30 ) (0.34 ) (0.93 ) Free cash flow $ (4,041 ) $ (3,441 ) $ (13,394 ) $ (10,256 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP operating loss Loss from operations $ (6,921 ) $ (5,119 ) $ (26,207 ) $ (21,353 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,560 65 8,563 5,363 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,361 ) $ (5,054 ) $ (17,644 ) $ (15,990 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net loss Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (6,997 ) $ (5,039 ) $ (25,779 ) $ (20,957 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,560 65 8,563 5,363 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,437 ) $ (4,974 ) $ (17,216 ) $ (15,594 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net loss per share Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.25 ) Stock-based compensation expense per share (*) 0.04 - 0.17 0.32 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.93 ) Reconciliation of free cash flow Net cash (used in) operating activities $ (2,633 ) $ (3,272 ) $ (11,178 ) $ (9,712 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,408 ) (169 ) (2,216 ) (544 ) Free cash flow $ (4,041 ) $ (3,441 ) $ (13,394 ) $ (10,256 )

(*) Value for the three months ended September 30, 2020, has been rounded down for presentation purposes to equal the difference between the calculated GAAP net loss per share and calculated Non-GAAP net loss per share.

