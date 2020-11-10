 

AAON Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared its next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.19 per share or $0.38 annually. The next cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2020.

About AAON
AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recover units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Joe Mondillo
Email: Investor1@AAON.com


Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
AAON Announces Retirement of Investor Relations Consultant Jerry Levine and Hiring of Joseph Mondillo as Director of Investor Relations
05.11.20
AAON Reports Earnings & Backlog for the Third Quarter of 2020
29.10.20
AAON, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call