DSP Group to Participate at ROTH Technology Virtual Conference

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during this conference. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com .

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today it will be participating at Roth Technology Virtual monitoring on November 11 th , 2020.

DSP Group’s management is also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion around IoT "Touchless" Voice in COVID Era Panel – hosted by Suji DeSilva on Nov. 11 10:00 AM ET. You may join the panel discussion through the enclosed link; IoT “Touchless” Voice in COVID Era Panel

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.dspg.com

