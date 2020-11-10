 

Manhattan Scientifics Features Early Cancer Detection Technology

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (MHTX: OTCQB) provides a 45-minute interview with Imagion Biosystems Chairman/CEO Bob Proulx describing the very-early-cancer-diagnostic development that MHTX incubated and helped to go public on the Australian stock exchange: IMAGION BIOSYSTEMS LTD. Trades as IBX.AX.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005158/en/

Breakthrough Cancer Detection Device”, MagSense (Photo: Business Wire)

Manhattan Scientifics is the largest single shareholder with more than 50 million IBX shares.

You can own it by buying MHTX shares.

"If this works the way we think it's going to work, it will change medical practice."

Listen to the interview here.

CEO Bob Proulx describes how Imagion Biosystems medical imaging breakthrough technology addresses its super-early, comfortable, zero radiation cancer diagnostic expected to lead to human testing in the coming months.

A Medical Imaging Breakthrough

A new functional imaging method that holds the promise of being more sensitive and safer for detecting cancers and other critical diseases. Designated by the US FDA as a “Breakthrough Device”, MagSense technology will help transform cancer care.

To view a short video of this imaging method, please follow this link: https://vimeo.com/294810655.

About Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Management at Manhattan Scientifics believes that purchase of its shares should be considered to be at the high end of the risk spectrum. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

