Date

Total number of shares

composing the share

capital

Total number of voting rights (1)

31st October 2020 83,814,526 Gross total* of voting rights: 132,121,403

Net total** of voting rights: 131,027,767

(1) Existence of a statutory clause imposing an obligation to declare threshold crossing complementary to the one relative to the legal thresholds (Article 10).

*Gross Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, including the number of shares which benefit of double voting rights and the number of treasury shares. The « Gross Total » is used as a basis for the calculation of threshold crossings.

**Net Total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005919/en/