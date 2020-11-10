Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Our third quarter results reflect the completion of initial volume production orders under our outsourced manufacturing model. Since July, we have delivered 10,000 parts per month to fill a customer pipeline for a dental application. We expect continued deliveries, at similar volumes, to continue into the middle of 2021. This has allowed us to further validate Yihao as a trusted supplier and technology partner. These successful initial volume production runs are expected to further drive customer confidence in our technology, identify areas of improvement in our operating model, and increase market confidence in the viability of our breakthrough technology in critical fielded products. Concurrently, we continue to execute aggressive sales and marketing programs to add new projects to our pipeline and are developing opportunities for additional licensed manufacturers with domestic operations.

Q3 2020 Financial Summary

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company generated $327 thousand in revenue through monthly part deliveries under production orders. Existing purchase orders will run through the first half of 2021.

Cost of goods sold was $171 thousand in Q3 2020 and $284 thousand in Q3 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower production part deliveries due to the recent transition in the Company’s manufacturing strategy and a build-up of existing customer inventories in the latter part of 2019. However, the Company did see an improvement in gross margin percentages following refinement of supply chains from the Company’s third party contract manufacturer.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expense was $1.1 million in Q3 2020 and $1.4 million in Q3 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower costs associated with employee compensation, inclusive of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Research and development decreased to $30 thousand in Q3 2020, from $284 thousand in Q3 2019. The decrease is mainly due to headcount and internal project reductions as a result of the recently completed restructuring plan.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in debt securities totaled $29.3 million at September 30, 2020, as compared to $31.0 million at December 31, 2019.

For a more detailed and complete analysis of the Company’s financial results, please refer to the Company’s September 30, 2020 Form 10Q, which was filed earlier today.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is a leading authority and developer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to produce amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in manufacturing products incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,438 $ 19,543 Restricted cash 5 5 Investments in debt securities- short term 11,566 4,415 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 182 303 Inventory 47 12 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 600 322 Total current assets $ 17,838 $ 24,600 Investments in debt securities- long term 12,279 7,074 Property and equipment, net 8,694 8,819 Patents and trademarks, net 177 239 Equipment held for sale - 585 Other assets 235 14 Total assets $ 39,223 $ 41,331 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 316 132 Accrued liabilities 310 775 Total current liabilities $ 626 $ 907 Long-term liabilities Other long-term liabilities 899 856 Total liabilities $ 1,525 $ 1,763 Shareholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized; 914,449,957 and 914,449,957 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 914 914 Warrants 18,179 18,179 Additional paid-in capital 287,088 286,832 Accumulated deficit (268,449 ) (266,284 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 42 2 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (76 ) (75 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 37,698 $ 39,568 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 39,223 $ 41,331

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Products $ 288 $ 373 $ 367 $ 728 Licensing and royalties 39 48 64 48 Total revenue 327 421 431 776 Cost of sales 171 284 242 566 Gross profit (loss) 156 137 189 210 Operating expenses Selling, marketing, general and administrative 1,096 1,380 2,953 4,088 Research and development 30 284 86 1,179 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - 1,676 (Gain) on disposal of long-lived assets - (7 ) (35 ) (2 ) Total operating expenses 1,126 1,657 3,004 6,941 Operating loss (970 ) (1,520 ) (2,815 ) (6,731 ) Lease income 132 - 352 - Interest and investment income 61 125 297 344 Loss before income taxes (777 ) (1,395 ) (2,166 ) (6,387 ) Income taxes - - - - Net loss (777 ) (1,395 ) (2,166 ) (6,387 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1 - 1 1 Net loss attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders $ (776 ) $ (1,395 ) $ (2,165 ) $ (6,386 ) Per common share basic and diluted: Net loss per common share attributable to Liquidmetal Technologies shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Number of weighted average shares - basic and diluted 914,449,957 914,359,124 914,449,957 914,332,758

