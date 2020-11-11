 

DGAP-DD Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2020 / 11:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Heinrich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.10 EUR 41760.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.10 EUR 41760.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
Carl-Benz-Str. 34
74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63486  11.11.2020 

