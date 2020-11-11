 

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update about the Company’s progress at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:40 PM GMT/9:40 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.

About Black Diamond
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
investors@bdtherapeutics.com

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
media@bdtherapeutics.com


