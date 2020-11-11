Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended October 31, 2020.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.