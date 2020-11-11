Calyxt Announces Collaboration with NRGene to Advance its Product Pipeline

Calyxt is leveraging its proprietary breeding techniques and TALEN technology to optimize product performance and transition hemp to a broad acre crop for use across food, industrial fiber and therapeutic applications.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, today announced a research collaboration with NRGene that includes the adoption of NRGene’s cloud-based genomics platform to support key Calyxt’s research projects. The genomics solutions are expected to allow for more comprehensive evaluations to accelerate trait discovery and breeding across multiple crops.

NRGene’s QuickGENETICS technology analyzes breeding populations, delivers high resolution genetic mapping, and generates unique genetic markers for high value traits. NRGene’s CannaGene technology is an optimized and customizable genomics database allowing for the search and discovery of novel gene candidates to enable Calyxt targeting of key traits of interest in hemp.

Calyxt is integrating NRGene’s genomic resources to build out its proprietary predictive data analytics, which combines insights, scientific data, predictive algorithms, and data visualization tools to develop customized products to meet specific customer requirements. The company is also adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality to enhance its data analytics capabilities.

“The synergistic potential of combining NRGene’s genomic resources with our evolving predictive analytics program will give us a deeper understanding of the complex genomics of hemp and discover novel pathways to target,” said Travis Frey, chief technology officer at Calyxt. “Having access to NRGene’s technology helps jumpstart our ability to quickly identify gene targets of interest to optimize the hemp crop.”

“We are honored that Calyxt chose our technology solutions to speed up their trait discovery and integration in hemp,” said Dr. Gil Ronen, NRGene’s CEO and co-founder. “Hemp genome is still relatively unresearched territory and Calyxt is in a great position to lead the industry and develop new, disruptive varieties of hemp for diverse key commercial markets.”

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.