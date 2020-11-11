 

Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced that its earnings for its second quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released the morning of Monday, November 16, 2020. That same day, Management will host a conference call at 1:00 pm Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Dial-in number: (800) 459-5346
Conference ID: SMDM

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day at: http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com
http://www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‑looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward‑looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


Singing Machine Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Singing Machine to Announce its Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) - the North American leader in consumer karaoke products - today announced that its earnings for its second …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Singing Machine To Hold Virtual Shareholder Meeting Friday, October 16, 2020