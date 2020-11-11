Thanks to the more than 300 thousand runners who participated in the virtual edition of the Global Energy Race, Grupo Bimbo is donating more than 6 million slices of bread to different food banks where the company has operations

The Global Energy Race is an event for a cause and this year the Company has committed to a donation of 20 slices of bread for each registered participant, regardless of the kilometers run.

HORSHAM, Penn., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world’s largest bakery company, held the virtual Global Energy Race (GER) managing to adapt to the current situation caused by COVID-19. The race is the Company’s most important sporting event for a cause, which seeks to foster physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle as well as helping those who need it most.

Globally, the 2020 virtual edition achieved the participation of more than 300 thousand runners in 127 countries. Thanks to this great participation, Grupo Bimbo will be donating more than 6 million slices of bread to different food banks where the company has operations, in addition to the 1.6 million slices that were already donated by the company this year, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Of all the cities with participants in the Virtual Global Energy Race, the countries with the highest number of runners registered for the race were as follows:

Mexico, with more than 67,000+ participants, allowing the company to donate more than 52,000 pounds of bread to food banks in the country, achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD S title for the largest donation of baked goods in the world.

Peru, with more than 54,000 participants.

China, with more than 33,000 participants.



In the United States, more than 16,000 thousand participants were registered across 48 states, which represents 16,000 loaves of bread that will be donated to Philadelphia’s local Feeding America food bank, Philabundance.

This virtual race allowed its participants to choose between running 5 or 10 kilometers in distance, individually or as a family, wherever they decided best for health and safety measures, to be completed any day from October 5-11.

"We are very happy with the commitment of the more than 300 thousand runners who joined this cause, since with their participation we managed to support those who need it most, you running, we donating," said Alberto Levy, VP Global Marketing of Grupo Bimbo.