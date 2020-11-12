windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but with stronger fourth quarter ahead

windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but with stronger fourth quarter ahead

- Revenues (excl. Bebitus) EUR 15.0 million in Q3 2020 (EUR 15.4 million in Q3 previous year); 9 months 2020 EUR 58.8 million (+17.9% compared to EUR 49.8m for 9 months previous year)

- Successful Singles Day on 11.11.; further sales events in November and December

- Adj. EBIT (excl. Bebitus) EUR -3.0 million in Q3 2020 (-19.9% margin) after EUR

-3.9 million in Q3 previous year (-25.0% margin); 9 months 2020 EUR -5.5 million (-9.3% margin) compared to EUR -9.3 million for 9 months previous year (-18.6% margin)

- Total cash available EUR 5.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2020; successful capital increase in October with gross issue proceeds of EUR 3.4 million, total cash as of Nov. 9th: EUR 8.2 million



Munich, November 12, 2020: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) today reported financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and 9 months (9M) of 2020. The Company generated revenues of EUR 15.0 million in Q3 2020 which corresponds to a slight decrease of -2.7% compared to Q3 of the previous year (EUR 15.4 million in Q3 2019) for its continuing operations (i.e. excluding the Bebitus business which is reported as "discontinued operation"). For the first 9 months 2020, revenues increased by 17.9% to EUR 58.8 million compared to the previous year period (9M 2019: EUR 49.8 million). Adjusted (adj.) EBIT improved to EUR -3.0 million in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 with EUR -3.9 million. For the first 9 months 2020, adj. EBIT improved to EUR -5.5 million (-9.3% as percent of revenues) compared to EUR -9.3 million for the first 9 months 2019 (-18.6% as percent of revenues).