 

DGAP-News windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but with stronger fourth quarter ahead

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 07:00  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but with stronger fourth quarter ahead

12.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but with stronger fourth quarter ahead

- Revenues (excl. Bebitus) EUR 15.0 million in Q3 2020 (EUR 15.4 million in Q3 previous year); 9 months 2020 EUR 58.8 million (+17.9% compared to EUR 49.8m for 9 months previous year)

- Successful Singles Day on 11.11.; further sales events in November and December

- Adj. EBIT (excl. Bebitus) EUR -3.0 million in Q3 2020 (-19.9% margin) after EUR
-3.9 million in Q3 previous year (-25.0% margin); 9 months 2020 EUR -5.5 million (-9.3% margin) compared to EUR -9.3 million for 9 months previous year (-18.6% margin)

- Total cash available EUR 5.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2020; successful capital increase in October with gross issue proceeds of EUR 3.4 million, total cash as of Nov. 9th: EUR 8.2 million


Munich, November 12, 2020: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de", "Group" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL201 and DE000WNDL128) today reported financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and 9 months (9M) of 2020. The Company generated revenues of EUR 15.0 million in Q3 2020 which corresponds to a slight decrease of -2.7% compared to Q3 of the previous year (EUR 15.4 million in Q3 2019) for its continuing operations (i.e. excluding the Bebitus business which is reported as "discontinued operation"). For the first 9 months 2020, revenues increased by 17.9% to EUR 58.8 million compared to the previous year period (9M 2019: EUR 49.8 million). Adjusted (adj.) EBIT improved to EUR -3.0 million in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 with EUR -3.9 million. For the first 9 months 2020, adj. EBIT improved to EUR -5.5 million (-9.3% as percent of revenues) compared to EUR -9.3 million for the first 9 months 2019 (-18.6% as percent of revenues).

Seite 1 von 7
windeln.de Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: windeln.de AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but with stronger fourth quarter ahead DGAP-News: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures windeln.de SE: windeln.de publishes financial results for the third quarter and nine months 2020; European business further improved, China business below targets in Q3 but …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal und neun Monate 2020; europäisches Geschäft weiter verbessert, China Geschäft im dritten Quartal unter Zielvorgaben aber mit stärkerem vierten Quartal (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für das dritte Quartal und neun Monate 2020; europäisches Geschäft weiter verbessert, China Geschäft im dritten Quartal unter Zielvorgaben aber mit stärkerem vierten Quartal
11.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
04.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
04.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
04.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
03.11.20
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE english
03.11.20
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE deutsch
03.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: windeln.de SE (deutsch)
02.11.20
DGAP-DD: windeln.de SE english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
1.067
windeln.de AG