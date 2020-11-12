 

ManTech Acquires Minerva Engineering to Expand Full-spectrum Cyber Capabilities

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) has completed the acquisition of Minerva Engineering, a leading provider of advanced cyber solutions. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, and founded in 1997, Minerva Engineering offers a range of advanced cyber services that support the intelligence community (IC), including risk and vulnerability assessment, incident response and cyber intrusion detection, and wireless signal discovery.

This acquisition enhances and expands ManTech’s cyber defense capabilities within the IC, adding new customers, new past performance qualifications as well as mission-critical contracts. Furthermore, Minerva Engineering’s highly skilled and cleared professionals increase ManTech’s deep cybersecurity talent base.

“ManTech has a well-established reputation as a leader of full-spectrum cyber capabilities. We are pleased to add Minerva Engineering’s talented people and significant customers into the ManTech family. The addition of Minerva Engineering is highly complementary and further builds upon our differentiated cyber offering, delivering more to our customers while positioning us for continued growth,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech Chairman, CEO and President.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber operations, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, agile DevOps systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at mantech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements and assumptions made in this press release, which do not address historical facts, constitute “forward-looking” statements that ManTech believes to be within the definition in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or the negative of these terms or words of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

