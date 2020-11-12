 

Five9 Announces Joint Customer, ProSites, is Utilizing UC Integration With Microsoft Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today demonstrates continued collaboration with Microsoft as it expands new customer wins using the Five9 UC integration with Microsoft Teams. The latest customer, ProSites, a provider of online marketing solutions for dental, medical and accounting professionals, is using the integration. ProSites is actively using the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to power unified voice and digital communications alongside Teams to help it provide real-time sales and support for new and existing clients.

The Five9 integration with Teams increases first call resolution and improves customer experiences by reducing silos between agents and subject matter experts enabling agents to easily locate, contact, and transfer to back-office experts.

ProSites selected the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform to move from their existing on-premise solution to a modern, multi-cloud architecture with innovative capabilities – such as Agent Assist, workflow automation, and virtual assistants. Five9 made migrating to the cloud easy, working with ProSites to not only optimize their call center operations but quickly deploying differentiated features to engage across channels with both prospects and existing customers.

Historically, when ProSites wanted to engage subject matter experts and account managers outside of the traditional contact center in a customer call, agents would manually look for experts who were available to speak – resulting in longer customer call times. The Five9 integration with Teams helped address this delay in service, making it easy for agents to see the availability of experts outside the contact center and include them in customer and prospect conversations immediately.

“With the Five9 integration with Microsoft Teams, we were able to put our customers and prospects in touch with our subject matter experts and account managers immediately; directly enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Keith Washington, VP of Products, ProSites. “We’ve been able to spend less time searching for the right expert and refocus our attention to providing the right answers to customers real-time."

“Five9 is proud to see our unique Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, as well as Agent-Expert Consultation for Teams, in action with many of our customers so quickly since we launched,” said Anand Chandrasekaran, EVP of Product Management and Design, Five9. “Today’s consumer expectations are higher than ever, and they expect to have their questions answered in a quick and efficient manner. This timely integration allows businesses to leverage all of its knowledge and come together as a team to provide the best customer experience during a critical period.”

For more information about UC Integration with Teams, please visit Five9 UC Integration or contact your Five9 sales or partner manager.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional, personalized customer experiences. 

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

Five9 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five9 Announces Joint Customer, ProSites, is Utilizing UC Integration With Microsoft Teams Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today demonstrates continued collaboration with Microsoft as it expands new customer wins using the Five9 UC integration with Microsoft Teams. The latest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Five9 Announces Virtual Event Series Highlighting the Future of Customer Service and Key Insights Brought on by the Pandemic
30.10.20
Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
29.10.20
Five9 to Acquire Inference Solutions, the Market Leading Intelligent Virtual Agent Platform
29.10.20
Five9 Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 34% to a Record $112.1 Million
15.10.20
A Global Travel Industry’s Fast-Growing Accommodation Provider Calls on Five9 to Support International Company Growth

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
4
Five9- bärenstarker Kursverlauf