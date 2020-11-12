Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 16 November 2020 Ex-date: 17 November 2020 Record date: 18 November 2020 Payment date: 25 November 2020 Date of approval: 12 November 2020 Investor contact: …



