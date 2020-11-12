In week 45-46. 2020, Skeljungur purchased 4.500.000 of its own shares, at purchase price of ISK 35,947,500. See further details below:



Date Time No. of shares bought Share price (rate) Purchase price 5.11.2020 15:11 1.500.000 7,825 11.737.500 6.11.2020 09:45 1.500.000 7,825 11.737.500 10.11.2020 12:43 1.500.000 8,315 12.472.500



Total 4.500.000 35.947.500

The trade is in accordance with Skeljungur’s share buy-back program, announced to Nasdaq Iceland on October 8th, 2020. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.



Skeljungur has now purchased a total of 23,500,000 own shares which corresponds to 94,68% of own shares that will be purchased according to the buy-back program. The purchase price for the bought shares is total ISK 187,330,000 which corresponds to 74.93% of maximum purchase price according to the buy-back program.



Before the share buy-back program began Skeljungur owned 24,820,946 of own shares or the equivalent of 1,25% of the issued share capital.



Skeljungur now owns a total of 48,320,946 shares or 2.43 % of the Company’s share capital.



According to the buy-back program it is planned to buy up to 24,820,946 of the company’s own shares, which corresponds to 1,25% of the issued share capital, although the amount of the purchase price may not exceed ISK 250.000.000, provided that Skeljungur and its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares. The share buy-back program will remain in effect until the Annual General Meeting in 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the share buy-back program is in accordance with the Public Limited Company Act No. 2/1995 and Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation No. 630/2005.



For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is



www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/