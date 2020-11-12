Skeljungur hf. Transactions in relation to a share buy-back program
In week 45-46. 2020, Skeljungur purchased 4.500.000 of its own shares, at purchase price of ISK 35,947,500. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares bought
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|5.11.2020
|15:11
|1.500.000
|7,825
|11.737.500
|6.11.2020
|09:45
|1.500.000
|7,825
|11.737.500
|10.11.2020
|12:43
|1.500.000
|8,315
|12.472.500
|
Total
|4.500.000
|35.947.500
The trade is in accordance with Skeljungur’s share buy-back program, announced to Nasdaq Iceland on October 8th, 2020. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the
company.
Skeljungur has now purchased a total of 23,500,000 own shares which corresponds to 94,68% of own shares that will be purchased according to the buy-back program. The purchase price for the bought
shares is total ISK 187,330,000 which corresponds to 74.93% of maximum purchase price according to the buy-back program.
Before the share buy-back program began Skeljungur owned 24,820,946 of own shares or the equivalent of 1,25% of the issued share capital.
Skeljungur now owns a total of 48,320,946 shares or 2.43 % of the Company’s share capital.
According to the buy-back program it is planned to buy up to 24,820,946 of the company’s own shares, which corresponds to 1,25% of the issued share capital, although the amount of the purchase
price may not exceed ISK 250.000.000, provided that Skeljungur and its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares. The share buy-back program will remain in effect until
the Annual General Meeting in 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the share buy-back program is in accordance with the Public Limited Company
Act No. 2/1995 and Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation No. 630/2005.
For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is
www.skeljungur.is
https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/
Skeljungur hf. Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare