 

Q3 2020 Financial Information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:00  |  18   |   |   


  • Cash and cash equivalents at €124.6m as of September 30, 2020, allowing the Company to finance its operating activities through Q4 2022
     
  • Revenues of €0.3m for the first nine months of 2020


Daix (France), November 12, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its cash position as of September 30, 2020 and its revenues for the first nine months of 2020.


Cash Position

As of September 30, 2020, Inventiva’s cash and cash equivalents stood at €124.6 million, compared to €52.2 million as of June 30, 2020 and €35.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Inventiva’s net cash flow amounted to €88.8 million (net of (€2.4) million exchange rate effect) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to (€21.3) million for the first nine months of 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was (€19.4) million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to (€28.3) million for the same period in 2019. This decrease is mainly due to the halt in the clinical development of lanifibranor for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in February 2019 and the savings generated by the Employment Safeguard Plan subsequently introduced mid-2019, with the first nine months of 2020 recording the full effect of the savings generated. The cash flow from operating activities was also positively impacted by the receipt in January 2020 of €4.2 million in respect of the 2018 Research Tax Credit (CIR - Crédit Impôt Recherche), and the receipt in April and June 2020 of €4.2 million in total in respect of the 2019 CIR.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to €111.6 million for the first nine months of 2020, driven by: the issuance of €15.0 million (gross proceeds) of ordinary shares in February 2020 to certain existing investors in the Company, the entry into €10.0 million credit agreements, guaranteed by the French State, with a syndicate of French banks in May 2020, and the receipt of €94.9 million2 (gross proceeds) following the successful IPO on the Nasdaq Global Market in July 2020, extending Inventiva’s cash runway through the fourth quarter of 2022.

Seite 1 von 5
Inventiva Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q3 2020 Financial Information Cash and cash equivalents at €124.6m as of September 30, 2020, allowing the Company to finance its operating activities through Q4 2022  Revenues of €0.3m for the first nine months of 2020 Daix (France), November 12, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Inventiva to participate at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 and the 11th Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
05.11.20
Inventiva announces the appointment of Dr. Michael Cooreman as Chief Medical Officer
02.11.20
Inventiva announces the publication of a scientific paper on the role of PPARs in the treatment of NASH in the medical journal Nature Review Gastroenterology & Hepatology
02.11.20
Inventiva announces the additional acceptance of two late-breaking abstracts at the AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020
28.10.20
Inventiva to host a Key Opinion Leader webcast from the AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020
19.10.20
Inventiva receives FDA Fast Track designation in MPS VI for its clinical-stage asset odiparci

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
5
Weiterer NASH-Player