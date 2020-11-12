Q3 2020 Financial Information

Daix (France), November 12, 2020 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its cash position as of September 30, 2020 and its revenues for the first nine months of 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, Inventiva’s cash and cash equivalents stood at €124.6 million, compared to €52.2 million as of June 30, 2020 and €35.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Inventiva’s net cash flow amounted to €88.8 million (net of (€2.4) million exchange rate effect) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to (€21.3) million for the first nine months of 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was (€19.4) million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to (€28.3) million for the same period in 2019. This decrease is mainly due to the halt in the clinical development of lanifibranor for the treatment of systemic sclerosis in February 2019 and the savings generated by the Employment Safeguard Plan subsequently introduced mid-2019, with the first nine months of 2020 recording the full effect of the savings generated. The cash flow from operating activities was also positively impacted by the receipt in January 2020 of €4.2 million in respect of the 2018 Research Tax Credit (CIR - Crédit Impôt Recherche), and the receipt in April and June 2020 of €4.2 million in total in respect of the 2019 CIR.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to €111.6 million for the first nine months of 2020, driven by: the issuance of €15.0 million (gross proceeds) of ordinary shares in February 2020 to certain existing investors in the Company, the entry into €10.0 million credit agreements, guaranteed by the French State, with a syndicate of French banks in May 2020, and the receipt of €94.9 million2 (gross proceeds) following the successful IPO on the Nasdaq Global Market in July 2020, extending Inventiva’s cash runway through the fourth quarter of 2022.