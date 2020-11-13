 

DGAP-News Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt University Hospital

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 09:35  |  109   |   |   

DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): Study results
Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt University Hospital

13.11.2020 / 09:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt University Hospital

- Virus-killing effect of DPOCL on SARS-CoV-2 pathogens confirmed in test series
- New therapeutic approach to protect against infection by repeated daily inhalation
- Search for project partner for Fast Track approval and market launch started

Darmstadt, 13 November 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, has today received the preliminary results of the test series with the active substance DPOCL, carried out in cooperation with the Institute for Medical Virology at the University Hospital Frankfurt. The test results confirm the clearly virucidal ("virus-killing") effect of the active ingredient on the COVID-19-triggering SARS-CoV-2 pathogen.

In the cell culture experiments of the university working group Medical Virology, the efficacy of DPOCL on the virus SARS-CoV-2 was investigated in combination with human CaCo-2 cells. A dose-dependent effect was found, which confirmed a more than 90 percent efficacy with the highest dose. Thus a virucidal efficacy of DPOCL on the virus SARS-CoV-2 has been proven.

The test results underline the very good efficacy of DPOCL and, together with already available data on DPOCL, suggest that the drug is well tolerated. With the pre-clinical data of DPOCL already available, the first human trials can now be started shortly. In this human study, the use of DPOCL as a multiple daily inhalation component with physiological saline solution via commercially available inhalers will be investigated in order to bring the product to market quickly in an easily applicable form.

