 

Scatec Solar ASA - Share capital increase registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 10:13  |  52   |   |   

Oslo, 13 November 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 21 October 2020, where the Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company had resolved to increase the Company's share capital through a private placement following an accelerated a book building process, and the stock exchange announcement published by the Company on 12 November 2020, where the Company announced that an Extraordinary General Meeting had resolved to increase the Company’s share capital in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors.

On 13 November 2020 the Company issued 6,884,198 new shares (the "Private Placement Shares"), which were allocated in the private placement. The Private Placement Shares have been issued on the Company's existing ISIN NO0010809684 and admitted to trading on Oslo Stock Exchange as of today. The share capital increase has also been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). As a result of the share capital increase, the Company has 158,335,667 shares in issue, each with a par value of NOK 0.025.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
Tel: +47 950 38 364
ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar ASA:

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent renewable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SSO". To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Scatec Solar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scatec Solar ASA - Share capital increase registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises Oslo, 13 November 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 21 October 2020, where the Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company had …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Director/PDMR Shareholding
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Scatec Solar ASA: Prospectus approved
12.11.20
Scatec Solar ASA: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting
10.11.20
Scatec Solar ASA – Cancellation of subsequent offering
05.11.20
Scatec Solar ASA - SN Power to acquire its first wind farm in Vietnam
29.10.20
Scatec Solar ASA: Primary insider trading
21.10.20
Scatec Solar ASA – Share capital increase registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises
21.10.20
Scatec Solar ASA: Primary insider trading
21.10.20
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Scatec Solar ASA
21.10.20
Scatec Solar ASA - Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
21.10.20
Scatec Solar ASA – Participation of primary insiders in private placement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
69
Scatec Solar