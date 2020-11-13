Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD PhD

The BioPub webcast will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at noon EST. The Company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and the public to listen to the interview free of charge.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it will be providing an update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 human clinical studies presented by Christopher J. Moreau, CEO and Dr. Mark Williams, CSO and hosted by Dr. KSS MD PhD.

BioPub has been analyzing small-cap special situation biotech investments for 7 years to readers in over 40 countries.



BioPub.co Presents: Catching up with Algernon

Nov 13, 2020 12:00 PM EST

About BioPub

BioPub.co is a biotech investment discussion website. Our goal is to be the secret weapon and unfair advantage of every subscriber. What you will find is an education including interviews others don't get and presence at meetings others don't bother to attend. We promote what we consider best in class companies and follow them closely to ensure that management is executing their business plan faithfully and that development trials proceed as expected. We leverage the knowledge brought to the table by our professional members to see if the products being brought to market make sense financially in a world whose rules are changing daily.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.