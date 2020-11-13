 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD PhD

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it will be providing an update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 human clinical studies presented by Christopher J. Moreau, CEO and Dr. Mark Williams, CSO and hosted by Dr. KSS MD PhD.

The BioPub webcast will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at noon EST. The Company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and the public to listen to the interview free of charge.

BioPub has been analyzing small-cap special situation biotech investments for 7 years to readers in over 40 countries.

BioPub.co Presents: Catching up with Algernon
Nov 13, 2020 12:00 PM EST

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86387749592

Or iPhone one-tap : 
    US: +16465588656, 86387749592#  or +16699009128, 86387749592# 
Or Telephone:
    Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
        US: +1 646 558 8656  or +1 669 900 9128  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 346 248 7799 

Webinar ID: 863 8774 9592

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHPNqmy0h

About BioPub

BioPub.co is a biotech investment discussion website. Our goal is to be the secret weapon and unfair advantage of every subscriber. What you will find is an education including interviews others don't get and presence at meetings others don't bother to attend. We promote what we consider best in class companies and follow them closely to ensure that management is executing their business plan faithfully and that development trials proceed as expected. We leverage the knowledge brought to the table by our professional members to see if the products being brought to market make sense financially in a world whose rules are changing daily.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

09.11.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Human Study
30.10.20
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Green Light From Data and Safety Monitoring Board to Continue its Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for Treatment of COVID-19

