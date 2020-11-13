 

Arcimoto to Present at Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020   

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), Rapid Responder, and Deliverator—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—today announced that it will be presenting at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Mark Frohnmayer, Chief Executive Officer of Arcimoto, will present virtually to an online audience and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. A webcast of Arcimoto’s presentation will be available to the public at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38418.

Recent Company highlights include:

  • Partnered with DHL to provide nationwide home delivery of the FUV
  • Resumed production and delivery of Fun Utility Vehicles after suspending production in March due to pandemic.
  • Introduced the Roadster, the newest concept prototype built on the three-wheel Arcimoto platform.
  • Teamed up with the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee in order to promote Baltimore as a host city for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • Started Deliverator pilot program with Wahlburgers Key West

About the Virtual Fall Investor Summit

On November 16-18, Investor Summit Virtual will convene 500 attendees, 75 issuers, 30 buy-side speakers, 3 Nights of entertainment and networking in virtual lounges, and 1 stock pitch competition covering the best investment opportunities in the market.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming commutes into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com

