Arcimoto to Present at Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), Rapid Responder, and Deliverator—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—today announced that it will be presenting at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Mark Frohnmayer, Chief Executive Officer of Arcimoto, will present virtually to an online audience and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. A webcast of Arcimoto’s presentation will be available to the public at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38418.