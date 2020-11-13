 

DGAP-News LPKF: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Markus Peters steps down

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 17:17  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
LPKF: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Markus Peters steps down

13.11.2020 / 17:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Garbsen, 13 November 2020 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Dr. Markus Peters, has informed the company that he has stepped down from his position as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board today.

"Following a successful restructuring and a transition phase after the exit of the Bantleon Group, I am stepping down from my role in the LPKF Supervisory Board. For upcoming important decisions for the further positive development of the company, I would like to give new shareholders the opportunity to be represented in the Supervisory Board," explains Peters.

Dr. Peters was elected to the Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting in 2017. As a member of the Management Board of German Technology AG, a member of the Bantleon Group and LPKF's major shareholder at the time, Peters was able to support substantial change both in the management of the company and in the financing and balance sheet structure, and to initiate a successful turnaround of the technology company. During his term of office, LPKF has joined the SDAX and TecDAX indices of the German Stock Exchange.

Important measures taken during Dr. Peters' term of office include the replacement and streamlining of the Management Board, organizational restructuring measures, the introduction of a remuneration model based on value creation, and a successful capital increase in 2018 which gave the company additional freedom to pursue growth options.

Dr. Goetz M. Bendele, CEO of LPKF, thanks Dr. Peters on behalf of the entire Management Board and the employees: "Dr. Peters has played a major role in shaping the development of our company over the last four years, and in doing so has focused on an entrepreneurial and future-oriented approach. Christian Witt and I would like to thank Dr. Peters for his dedicated work on the Supervisory Board and for his unwavering support of the company and its leadership".
Seite 1 von 3
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News LPKF: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Markus Peters steps down DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel LPKF: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Markus Peters steps down 13.11.2020 / 17:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE bestätigt den Erhalt des Prüfungsberichts der koreanischen Kartellbehörde zum ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt ...
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Prognose 2020/21
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG verzeichnet positives drittes Quartal in schwierigem ...
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: LPKF: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender Dr. Markus Peters legt sein Mandat nieder (deutsch)
17:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: LPKF: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender Dr. Markus Peters legt sein Mandat nieder
15:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender legt sein Amt nieder (deutsch)
15:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF: Chairman of the Supervisory Board steps down
15:18 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender legt sein Amt nieder
09.11.20
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Va-Q-tec, Allgeier, LPKF Laser, SAF-Holland, SNP, IBU-tec
02.11.20
DAX-Erholung bis 12.200 Punkte | Diese Aktie hat 75%-Konterchance! - HeavytraderZ
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
30.10.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt LPKF LASER auf 'Buy'
30.10.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt LPKF LASER auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:40 Uhr
6.042
Lasertechnologie und LPKF
23.10.20
13
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt LPKF LASER auf 'Buy'
11.06.20
3
LPKF: Warum bleibt Warburg auch ohne Hauptaktionär beim Kursziel von 38,00 EUR? Weil...
26.05.20
377
LPKF Laser & Elektronics AG: Die Analyse!
20.02.20
30
"Wenn es einschlägt, dann richtig": Jetzt neu: Auswahl an Top-Nebenwerten und erneute Cras