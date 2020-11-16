DGAP-DD PATRIZIA AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Wels
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|PATRIZIA AG
b) LEI
|5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase via multiple exchanges: AQUIS Exchange (AQXE), BATS Europe (CHIY), CHI-X (CHIY), Turquoise (TRQX), XETRA (XETR)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|23.60 EUR
|542.80 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|4720.00 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|519.20 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|1321.60 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|4460.40 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|1321.60 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|1321.60 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|1534.00 EUR
|23.65 EUR
|283.80 EUR
|23.60 EUR
|11186.40 EUR
|23.65 EUR
|11375.65 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|4740.00 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|1327.20 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|4503.00 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|17775.00 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|3081.00 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|3863.10 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|3294.30 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|15547.20 EUR
|23.70 EUR
|1943.40 EUR
