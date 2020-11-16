DGAP-DD PATRIZIA AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 16.11.2020, 17:30 | 55 | 0 | 0 16.11.2020, 17:30 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.11.2020 / 17:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Wels

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA AG

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase via multiple exchanges: AQUIS Exchange (AQXE), BATS Europe (CHIY), CHI-X (CHIY), Turquoise (TRQX), XETRA (XETR)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.60 EUR 542.80 EUR 23.60 EUR 4720.00 EUR 23.60 EUR 519.20 EUR 23.60 EUR 1321.60 EUR 23.60 EUR 4460.40 EUR 23.60 EUR 1321.60 EUR 23.60 EUR 1321.60 EUR 23.60 EUR 1534.00 EUR 23.65 EUR 283.80 EUR 23.60 EUR 11186.40 EUR 23.65 EUR 11375.65 EUR 23.70 EUR 4740.00 EUR 23.70 EUR 1327.20 EUR 23.70 EUR 4503.00 EUR 23.70 EUR 17775.00 EUR 23.70 EUR 3081.00 EUR 23.70 EUR 3863.10 EUR 23.70 EUR 3294.30 EUR 23.70 EUR 15547.20 EUR 23.70 EUR 1943.40 EUR







