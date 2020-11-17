EANS-Tip Announcement Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly report
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 17.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_rep
orts
Further inquiry note:
Flughafen Wien AG
Investor Relations
Christian Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23126
E-Mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
A-1300 Wien-Flughafen
phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126
FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806
mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
