 

EANS-Tip Announcement Flughafen Wien AG / Quarterly report

17.11.2020, 10:15  |  49   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Flughafen Wien AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 17.11.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_rep
orts


Further inquiry note:
Flughafen Wien AG
Investor Relations
Christian Schmidt, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: (+43-1-) 7007-23126
E-Mail: christian.schmidt@viennaairport.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Flughafen Wien AG
Postfach 1
A-1300 Wien-Flughafen
phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126
FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806
mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com
WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/13217/4764989
OTS: Flughafen Wien AG
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:15 Uhr
EANS-News: Flughafen Wien AG / Q1-3/2020: Flughafen-Wien-Gruppe mit 71,2% weniger Passagieren, Umsatzrückgang von 56,9%, EBITDA sinkt um 80,1%, mit EUR 62,3 Mio. aber positiv, Nettoergebnis bei minus EUR 41,3 Mio