Equus Announces Third Quarter Net Asset Value

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (the “Fund” or “Equus”) reports net assets as of September 30, 2020, of $37.4 million, a decrease of approximately $4.1 million since June 30, 2020. Net asset value per share decreased to $2.77 as of September 30, 2020 from $3.07 as of June 30, 2020. Comparative data is summarized below (in thousands, except per share amounts):



As of the Quarter Ended 9 /3 0 /20 20 6 /3 0 /20 20 3 /3 1 /20 20 12 /3 1 /201 9 9 /3 0 /20 19



Net assets $37,431 $41,469 $38,895 $45,989 $49,024 Shares outstanding 13,518 13,518 13,518 13,518 13,518 Net assets per share $2.77 $3.07 $2.88 $3.40 $3.63

The following were the portfolio companies that experienced changes in their fair values during the third quarter of 2020: